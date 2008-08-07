Canon announces two new HD camcorders

Canon has announced the launch of two new camcorders, the HG20 and HG21. The camcorders are successors to the company's award-winning HG10 model.

One of the biggest updates is the size of the camcorder's hard-disk drive. Both the HG20 and the HG21 shoot HD footage to a HDD, with the HG20 equipped with a rather large 60GB hard drive and the HG21 turning the capacity stakes right up to 11, housing a massive 120GB storage capacity.

AVCHD shooting

As with the HG10, the new Canon range record HD footage using the AVCHD codec, which means the camcorders can shoot Full HD footage (1920 x 1080 at 25MBps) without taking up too much valuable disk space.

Those who don't want to shoot straight to the hard disk can use the SD card slot provided, and those that can't make up their mind can shoot to both, using Canon's Dual Recording system.

As with most announcements like this, pricing is yet to be confirmed but the cams should be hitting the shops early September.