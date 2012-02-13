Today's deal: 56% off the X-mini v1.1 Capsule Speaker

Today's deal gives you the chance to enjoy music from your MP3 player, phone or laptop with a revolutionary pocket-sized speaker with built-in bass support and a rechargeable battery.

Small in size, about the size of a plum, the X-mini features patented Vacuum Bass technology, producing rich, full sound.

The X-Mini can be extended upwards like an accordion. It's this expandable vacuum which mimics the resonance characteristics of a subwoofer, giving the Capsule a crisp, full bodied sound and volume.

The X-mini v1.1 Capsule Speaker from Advanced MP3 Players is on offer for just £10.99 instead of £24.99, which is a saving of 56%.

To take advantage of this deal, head over to TechRadarDeals.com now.

