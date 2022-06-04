Sweden vs Norway live stream: how to watch UEFA Nations League online

Erling Haaland, Dejan Kulusevski and a wealth of young talent are on show as Norway visit Sweden in the Nations League. The Lions, who are captained by Martin Ødegaard, have won their past three games, hitting the net 12 times in the process. Goals have been harder to come by for the Blue and Yellow, but in Alexander Isak they have one of Europe's most exciting young forwards. Read on to find out how to get a Sweden vs Norway live stream and watch the Nations League online, no matter where you are in the world.
Date: Sunday, June 5
Kick-off time: 8.45pm CEST (local) / 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 4.45am AEST / 6.45am NZST
Venue: Friends Arena, Stockholm
Live stream: Fox Soccer Plus via FuboTV FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | Box Nation (opens in new tab) (UK) | DAZN (opens in new tab) (CA) | Optus Sport (AU)
Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Despite their newfound abundance of attacking options, both Sweden and Norway missed out on 2022 World Cup qualification. Sweden were odds-on to top their group ahead of Spain, but their form completely collapsed and they ended up losing to Poland in the playoffs.
It was perhaps a qualification campaign too soon for Norway's highly promising new generation, but their 9-0 thrashing of Armenia in March, during which Joshua King bagged a hat-trick and Haaland scored twice, was tinged with thoughts of what might have been.
The hulking goal-getter is in the spotlight after his mega-bucks deal to join Man City, and with Sweden captain and centre-back Victor Lindelöf out of action, he'll be looking to fill his boots and offer a glimpse of what City and Premier League fans can expect to see next season. Follow our guide to get a Sweden vs Norway live stream and watch the Nations League online from anywhere.
How to watch Sweden vs Norway from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Sweden vs Norway live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch Sweden vs Norway from anywhere
Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.
How to watch Sweden vs Norway: live stream soccer in the US without cable
Sweden vs Norway kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Sunday, and is being shown exclusively on Fox Soccer Plus in the US, with coverage getting underway at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT.
If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get a Sweden vs Norway live stream directly through the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab).
How to watch Sweden vs Norway without cable
Fox Soccer Plus is available via the over-the-top streamer FuboTV, which is a comprehensive cable replacement service offering more than 100 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month.
Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and as there's no long-term contract, you can cancel whenever.
Sweden vs Norway live stream: how to watch Nations League in the UK
Sweden vs Norway kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Sunday evening, and it's being shown on Box Nation (opens in new tab) in the UK. Coverage starts at 7.35pm.
Box Nation is a sister channel of Premier Sports (opens in new tab), which has the rights to the lion's share of Nations League fixtures. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab).
The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation.
If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.
Sweden vs Norway live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada
Soccer fans in Canada can watch Sweden vs Norway on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Sunday.
DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, the NFL, and much more.
It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.
How to watch Sweden vs Norway: live stream Nations League game in Australia
Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Sweden vs Norway in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Monday morning, so brace yourself for a very early start.
You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store.
If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.
Can you watch Sweden vs Norway in New Zealand?
Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Nations League football in New Zealand, but Sweden vs Norway isn't one of this weekend's featured games.
Kick-off is set for 6.45am NZST early on Monday morning, but the clash between Portugal and Switzerland is being shown in that slot.
If you want to watch that game instead, Sky Sport subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).