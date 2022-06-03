Hungary vs England live stream: how to watch Nations League online

Gareth Southgate has six precious games to fine-tune his England setup ahead of this winter, and first up is Hungary, who gave the Three Lions plenty to ponder when they last faced off in October. Read on to find out how to get a Hungary vs England live stream and watch the Nations League online, no matter where you are in the world - including ways to watch the game absolutely FREE.

After losing 4-0 to England last September, the Magyars held the Three Lions to a 1-1 draw a month later, restricting them to long-range attempts and set-pieces. And Hungary manager Marco Rossi certainly has the personnel to frustrate. Willi Orbán's performances for RB Leipzig this season have earned rave reviews, as have those of goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi, his teammate for both club and country.

A John Stones volley from a free-kick spared England's blushes at the last meeting and, despite getting to the Euros final last summer, there remains a sense that this talent-stacked squad is yet to match its potential. The problem for Southgate is cutting an overabundance of elite-level options into a first-choice XI. The Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount conundrum is one of several selection headaches to iron out. The two other major predicaments are at full-back and centre-midfield.

Hungary and England share a rich football history underpinned by the Match of the Century, but their most recent meeting in Budapest was overshadowed by racist chants from the crowd. Rather than played behind closed doors, however, this fixture looks set to be attended by thousands of children. Follow our guide to get a Hungary vs England live stream and watch the Nations League online from anywhere.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch Hungary vs England: live stream Nations League for FREE

(opens in new tab) The great news for football fans in the UK is that Hungary vs England is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4, which has the rights to 20 England matches between now and 2024. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch a Hungary vs England free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab) Coverage of Hungary vs England starts at 4.15pm BST on Saturday afternoon, ahead of a 5pm kick-off, and you can also stream the game via Channel 4's All4 service (opens in new tab). If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

How to watch Hungary vs England from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Hungary vs England live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Hungary vs England from anywhere

How to watch Hungary vs England: live stream soccer in the US FREE without cable

(opens in new tab) Hungary vs England kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday, and in the US the game is being shown exclusively on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab), which is free to stream. Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service FuboTV. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website (opens in new tab), or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and FuboTV.

Hungary vs England live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Hungary vs England on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Hungary vs England: live stream Nations League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the only place to watch Hungary vs England in Australia. The game kicks off at 2am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning, so brace yourself for a late one. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Hungary vs England: live stream Nations League in New Zealand