How to watch the Huawei HarmonyOS event: Watch 3, MatePad Pro 2 or P50?

Huawei is set to host a big unveiling event on June 2; it's for HarmonyOS, the company's new operating system that could rival Android, but according to teases from the company we could see a lot more.

One tease suggests the Huawei Watch 3 will show up, and it's been strongly implied the Huawei MatePad Pro 2 (a high-end tablet to rival the iPad Pro) will debut too. We've even seen one post which could indicate the Huawei P50 series of smartphones could show up, though this seems unlikely.

With that roster of products, the Huawei HarmonyOS event is set to be busy enough to make a Samsung Unpacked or Apple Event look tepid, with plenty of new devices for tech fans to get excited about.

So how do you watch along? Easy - scroll down.

How to watch the Huawei HarmonyOS event

The event kicks off on June 2 at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST / 10pm ACT. You can stream the event live via YouTube.

Huawei posted this live stream five days in advance of the kick-off event - you can easily find it above. If you want, you can click through to YouTube and select 'Set reminder' so your computer, mobile or tablet will alert you just before the event starts.

TechRadar will be reporting on all the gadgets and software unveiled at the event, so check back nearer the time for all the coverage you need.