How to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order

Nobody expected much from the original The Fast and the Furious movie. Vin Diesel may have been hot property off the back of his star-making performance in Pitch Black, but otherwise it was a fairly lightweight story of street-racing in Los Angeles, most memorable for some spectacular driving scenes.

But after three moderately successful movies, the series began to go stratospheric with 2009’s Fast & Furious. As the set pieces got bigger and more preposterous, the franchise ascended to the billion-dollar club that’s usually reserved for space opera and superheroes. The Fast and the Furious is one of the closest things Hollywood has to a banker that isn't owned by Disney.

But with eight movies and a spin-off already released, and two more instalments in production, how do you watch the fastest franchise in order? We go through the options to find out…

Fast and the Furious movies in chronological order

The Fast and the Furious

The Turbo Charged Prelude (short film)

2 Fast 2 Furious

Los Bandoleros (short film)

Fast & Furious

Fast Five (US title)/Fast & Furious 5 (UK)

Fast & Furious 6

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Furious 7 (US)/Fast & Furious 7 (UK)

The Fate of the Furious (US)/Fast & Furious 8 (UK)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Fast & Furious 9 (2020)

Fast & Furious 10 (2021)

As if the Fast and the Furious naming/numbering convention wasn’t complicated enough, the order the films were released doesn’t correspond exactly with on-screen continuity.

The rogue element shaking everything up is Tokyo Drift. When Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto unexpectedly showed up at the end of that movie – returning to the franchise after sitting out 2 Fast 2 Furious – everybody assumed that fourth instalment Fast & Furious would pick up where that left off. But there was a glaring continuity issue – Han (Sung Kang), who’d been killed in Tokyo Drift, was alive and well in Fast & Furious.

As it turns out, Han actually makes his fateful trip to Tokyo at the end of Fast & Furious 6. We subsequently learn that British rogue agent Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham, who joined the series in Fast & Furious 6) was driving the car that killed Han, while the scene where Toretto turns up in Tokyo actually takes place during Furious 7/Fast & Furious 7. Got all that?

Fast & Furious 9 is expected to pick up after The Fate of the Furious/Fast & Furious 8, with Charlize Theron’s Cipher back in action. Whether it’ll also tie into standalone spin-off Hobbs & Shaw is TBC – Dwayne Johnson and Statham are reportedly not in part 9, though it’ll be a massive surprise if they don’t show up in the series’ 10th and apparently final instalment.

There’s also a pair of official short films that expand the continuity. The Turbo Charged Prelude sets the scene for 2 Fast 2 Furious, explaining how Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner ends up in Miami. Los Bandoleros (written and directed by Vin Diesel), meanwhile, establishes key plot points for fourth movie Fast & Furious.

And while we’ve not included it in the chronological order list below, real Fast & Furious completists may want to check out crime drama Better Luck Tomorrow – while not technically a Fast & Furious movie, regular F&F director Justin Lin and star Sung Kang have both said the Han in Better Luck Tomorrow is the same character who later turns up in Tokyo Drift.

Meanwhile, kid-friendly spin-off Fast & Furious: Spy Racers drives onto Netflix from December 26. It’s centred on Dom Toretto’s younger cousin, Tony, but how it fits into the wider chronology is yet to be confirmed. Here's a trailer if you want to see what it looks like:

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five (US title)/Fast & Furious 5 (UK) (2011)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Furious 7 (US)/Fast & Furious 7 (UK) (2015)

The Fate of the Furious (US)/Fast & Furious 8 (UK) (2017)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Fast & Furious 9 (2020)

Fast & Furious 10 (2021)

Normally it’s not that hard to work out the release order of movies in a long-running franchise – you just go on the number in the title. The Fast and the Furious movies, however, don’t follow normal naming conventions, particularly in the US.

It was all so simple in the early days, when the original The Fast and the Furious was followed by the pun-driven 2 Fast 2 Furious. Japan-set The Fast and the Furious 3 was subtitled Tokyo Drift, but things got seriously weird for the franchise’s fourth instalment, which was simply called Fast & Furious. No way anyone could get confused by that – though on the plus side, at least it wasn’t called Fast & Four-ious.

From there, American viewers were treated to a moveable feast of titling, with Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and (bizarrely) The Fate of the Furious. Brits, meanwhile, got a rather more consistent Fast & Furious 5, Fast & Furious 6, Fast & Furious 7, and Fast & Furious 8.

Fast & Furious 9 and 10 are definitely happening – the 10th movie will be the last in the series – but don’t be surprised if those names are slightly different when the films are released in the US.

The Fast and the Furious movies, ranked

With the possible exception of Mission: Impossible, long-running franchises don’t generally get better as they go on. But, based on a ranking of Fast & Furious movies assembled from IMDb user scores, it took five instalments for the series to hit its peak. Indeed, that was the start of a three-movie golden run for the saga, before it dropped off slightly with The Fate of the Furious. The first sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious, remains the franchise lowpoint.