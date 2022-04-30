2000 Guineas live stream: how to watch the 2022 horserace online from anywhere

Charlie Appleby-trained stablemates Native Trail and Coroebus look set to put on a show at the 2000 Guineas, the first real pillar of the British Flat racing season. They've been drawn on opposite wings. Coroebus starts from Stall 1 and Native Trail from Stall 15. Could they be neck-and-neck come the finish line? Here's how to watch a 2000 Guineas free live stream for 2022 in the UK and Ireland online, and on TV channels too. Traveling abroad? Watch the 2000 Guineas for free from anywhere with a VPN.

Native Trail is now undefeated in five, having reaffirmed his status as favourite by charging to victory at the Craven Stakes earlier this month. It wasn't entirely plain sailing though. He took a little while to find his stride, though of course that made the recovery all the more spectacular.

Appleby, meanwhile, has kept people guessing with Coroebus, which won the Autumn Stakes and impressed during a gallop on the Rowley Mile two weeks ago.

But if there's one rule to live by at the 2000 Guineas, it's to always keep an eye on Aidan O’Brien. The 10-time winner is by far the most successful trainer at the Rowley Mile, and has two highly-rated entries this year in Luxembourg and Point Lonsdale, the latter of which will be jockeyed by Frankie Dettori.

Follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2000 Guineas live stream from anywhere - including for FREE in the UK and Ireland. We've also listed the 2000 Guineas runners and riders further down the page.

How to watch 2000 Guineas: live stream for FREE

The great news for horse racing fans is that the 2000 Guineas is being shown on free-to-air TV, with ITV the channel to tune into. ITV's coverage begins at 1.30pm BST on Saturday afternoon, with the 2000 Guineas itself scheduled for 3.40pm. Watch the 2000 Guineas free live stream on ITV Hub. It has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch 2000 Guineas from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream 2000 Guineas racing, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream 2000 Guineas from anywhere

How to use a VPN for the 2000 Guineas live stream

Using a VPN to watch the 2000 Guineas from anywhere is simple:

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITV Hub for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch 2000 Guineas: live stream FREE in Ireland

The 2022 2000 Guineas is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with the race set to begin at 3.40pm IST on Saturday afternoon. This means you can also live stream the 2000 Guineas using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Virgin Media One's coverage begins at 1.30pm on Saturday. Outside of Ireland? Watch 2000 Guineas racing online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

2000 Guineas live stream: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, premium TV provider Foxtel has the rights to the 2022 2000 Guineas, with the action set to be shown on Sky Racing. Be warned though, the race itself is set to get underway at 12.40am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a 2000 Guineas live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

2000 Guineas runners and riders 2022