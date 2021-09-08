Singapore 9.9 sales 2021: where to find the best deals and bargains

It's a weekday, which means it's time for another sales event in Singapore! We're rounding up the best deals and discounts in Singapore's 9.9 sales event from retailers such as Amazon, Microsoft Lazada, Shopee and more!

Taking inspiration from China's massive 11.11 Singles' Day sales event, retailer Shopee kicked off the original 9.9 sale in 2016 and it has since grown in popularity as other retailers joined in.

That said, the 9.9 super shopping day is more than just a good warm-up for the 11.11 main event – there's are some fantastic discounts on offer from big-name brands on highly sought-after products.

To make browsing easier for your, we've taken the liberty of rounding up the best bargains and discounted items for you, which you check out below. It's also worth keeping an eye on this page for a few days after the event, as some retailers are known to extend the sale with 'after party' discounts.

9.9 offers in Singapore

Sony KD-55X7500H 55-inch 4K LED TV | SG$1,499 SG$1,199 (save SG$300) If you're in the market for a new 55-inch TV, then this Sony 4K LED set just might be what you've been looking for. Running on the Android TV platform, the KD-55X7500H boasts a 3-year local warranty so you can be confident in your purchase decision.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 (i7, 1TB/16GB) | SG$3,288 SG$2,794 (save SG$494) Microsoft's powerful Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 is been drastically discounted for 9.9, with the Intel Core i7 model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage slashed to just SG$2,794 – that's a discount of SG$494! Don't need that much power? You may want to consider the Intel Core i5 model, which is available in 8GB/128GB (SG$1,223; save SG$165) and 8GB/256GB (SG$1,520; save SG$268) versions.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | SG$379 SG$249 (save SG$130) This rare discount on Apple's super-popular Pro AirPods nets you SG$140 off the usual price of SG$379. If you've been holding out for a great price on these highly-rated true wireless in-ears, you're not likely to see them this low until Black Friday.View Deal

Fitbit Sense Advanced Watch | SG$418 SG$330 (save SG$88) Looking to pay more attention to your health? Fitbit's Sense Advanced Watch has a range of tools specifically designed to monitor your heart health, stress level, skin temperature, electrodermal activity (EDA) and more! View Deal

Huawei Freebuds Pro Earbuds | SG$238 SG$190 (save SG$48) Huawei's answer to Apple's AirPods Pro deliver dual device connection, seamless switching, noise cancellation and high quality microphones for voice recording. They also look especially slick in the Silver Frost colour option.View Deal

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse | SG$169 SG$130 (save SG$39)

Seagate External Hard Drive 2TB (Black) | SG$109 SG$82 (save SG$27) You can never really have too much storage, so it's with that in mind that we present you with this deal on Seagate's 2TB External Hard Drive in a very stylish black colour option. It's 100% portable, meaning you can simply plug it into your PC or Mac and it's ready to go – no other power source necessary.View Deal