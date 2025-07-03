Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, July 3 (game #753).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #754) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DRAB

BLOW

MISS

SPOKE

TIRE

DUCT

WASTE

FATIGUE

EXHAUST

RIM

KHAKI

HOSE

LOSE

PIPE

HUB

CAMO

NYT Connections today (game #754) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Circular car component

Circular car component GREEN: Army garments

Army garments BLUE: Let it flow

Let it flow PURPLE: A chance that slipped away

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #754) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS OF A WHEEL

GREEN: MILITARY CLOTHING DESCRIPTORS

BLUE: USED IN VENTILATION

PURPLE: FAIL TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF, AS AN OPPORTUNITY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #754) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #754, are…

YELLOW: PARTS OF A WHEEL HUB, RIM, SPOKE, TIRE

HUB, RIM, SPOKE, TIRE GREEN: MILITARY CLOTHING DESCRIPTORS CAMO, DRAB, FATIGUE, KHAKI

CAMO, DRAB, FATIGUE, KHAKI BLUE: USED IN VENTILATION DUCT, EXHAUST, HOSE, PIPE

DUCT, EXHAUST, HOSE, PIPE PURPLE: FAIL TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF, AS AN OPPORTUNITY BLOW, LOSE, MISS, WASTE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After a terrible streak it felt good to complete a round of Connections without making a mistake.

I can only conclude that today’s edition was an unusually easy one; even the purple group would be at yellow-level on some days.

My only pause for thought was over MILITARY CLOTHING DESCRIPTORS; CAMO, FATIGUE, and KHAKI all seemed common enough, but DRAB was a guess based on how dull army clothing is.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, July 3, game #753)

YELLOW: CORRESPONDENCE CONTACT, DEALINGS, EXCHANGE, INTERACTION

CONTACT, DEALINGS, EXCHANGE, INTERACTION GREEN: AIRPORT BOARD INFO ARRIVAL, DESTINATION, FLIGHT, GATE

ARRIVAL, DESTINATION, FLIGHT, GATE BLUE: PRO ATHLETE DATA COLLEGE, NUMBER, POSITION, TEAM

COLLEGE, NUMBER, POSITION, TEAM PURPLE: FARMERS' THINGS ALMANAC, INSURANCE, MARKET, TAN