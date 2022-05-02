The best Apple Watch 7 prices and deals for May 2022

We're rounding up all the best Apple Watch 7 prices, so you can snag a deal on Apple's latest and great smartwatch. While the smartwatch was just released in October of last year, we've spotted plenty of price cuts, and you'll find all the best Apple Watch 7 deals just below.



The Apple Watch 7 has a starting price of $399 / £369 / AU$599 for the 41mm version and $499 / £469 / AU$749 for the Cellular model. The smartwatch features a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



Since its release, there have been frequent Apple Watch 7 price cuts, and we've listed all the best Apple Watch deals below. We'll be updating this guide with all the best Apple Watch 7 prices, so make sure to bookmark this page for the latest offers.

The best Apple Watch 7 prices available now

Where to find the best Apple Watch 7 deals

If you're still hunting for Apple Watch 7 deals, you can check out the retailers below in addition to our comparison chart above for the best chances of finding the sale price for you.



Apple Watch 7 deals in the US

In the US, you can purchase the Apple Watch 7 from the Apple store and retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. If you're looking for an LTE model, most US carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint will offer the Series 7 smartwatch.



We typically see the best Apple Watch 7 deals at Amazon, with frequent discounts on all colors and sizes.

Apple Watch 7 deals in the UK

If you're in the UK, you can order the Apple Watch 7 from Apple.com and retailers like John Lewis and Very. If you're interested in the LTE model, UK carriers EE, 02, and Vodafone will carry the Series 7 smartwatch.

Apple Watch 7 deals in Australia

You can order Apple's latest smartwatch from the Apple Store and Amazon, and if you're looking for deals on older devices, JB Hi-Fi is a great place to look for bargains.

How much does the Apple Watch 7 cost?

The Apple Watch 7 GPS-only model has a starting price of $399 / £369 / AU$599 for the 41mm version and $429 / £399 / AU$649 for the larger 45mm size. If you want a Cellular version, the 41mm is priced at $499 / £469 / AU$749, and the 45mm costs $529 / £499 / AU$799.



Thanks to holiday sales like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, you can typically find Apple Watch 7 deals at retailers like Amazon, so we don't recommend paying full price for the smartwatch.

How to order the Apple Watch 7 from phone carriers

The Apple Watch 7 is available at most US phone carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Purchasing the Series 7 smartwatch from a carrier allows you to make monthly payments, and carriers typically offer discounts on LTE Apple Watch models.

