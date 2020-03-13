Best Netflix movies: 20 fantastic films you should watch in March 2020

In choosing the 20 best Netflix movies in the US right now, we just wanted to respect your time. We considered adding dozens of pages of movies, but then that wouldn't make choosing something to watch any easier. That's why we've kept it simple: here you'll find 20 of the best Netflix movies across each genre, spanning sci-fi epics and Oscar-winning favorites. You'll find them all on this page.

We update our best Netflix movies list each week, to keep providing you with fresh films to watch – these are our best Netflix movies picks as of early March 2020. We'll always feature some of Netflix's best original films, as well as classics you can enjoy from other studios. To keep this list fresh, we cycle entries in and out – you've got less than a week left to watch Zodiac before it's removed on 20 March, and we've just added GoodFellas, which you can stream now.

Here's our list of the 20 best movies on Netflix. Enjoy!

GoodFellas

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Genre: Crime thriller

Who's it for? Fans of mafia movies.

Netflix recently added this Scorsese classic in the US, which is a fine accompaniment to its own original movie The Irishman. This biopic of mob associate Henry Hill is a complete organized crime epic, a rags-to-ill-gotten-riches journey through the mafia. GoodFellas features an iconic, unhinged performance by Joe Pesci as Tommy DeVito, and along with Robert De Niro, the movie is stolen out from under star Ray Liotta in a lot of ways – but he's a perfect audience surrogate into this world. No wonder Rockstar Games got him as the voice of the lead character in GTA: Vice City.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Genre: Sci-fi/space opera

Who's it for? Star Wars fans with a high tolerance for nonsense.

In the wake of The Rise of Skywalker, Solo doesn't seem too bad. This Star Wars spin-off movie is about the origins of Han Solo, and while the story is wholly unnecessary, it's terrific fun. This flopped big time at the box office – but that's not the whole story of this film.

Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian is a fantastic creation, and Alden Ehrenreich's cover version of Han is pretty convincing. A few clunky moments aside, the Kessel Run in this film is a treat, one of the weirdest and most inventive set pieces yet seen in the Star Wars universe. Solo is better than people give it credit for. It just came out at the wrong time.

Snowpiercer

(Image credit: Netflix)

Genre: Post-apocalyptic drama

Who's it for? Pessimists.

Bong Joon Ho's English-language debut is set on a train carrying mankind's last survivors in an ice-covered world ravaged by climate change. Like the director's Oscar-winning Parasite, Snowpiercer is about class divide, with the wealthy at the front of the train, and the poor living at the back under dreadful conditions. Curtis (Chris Evans) leads an uprising against those living at the front. This movie is not for the faint of heart, but it's a performance from Evans that's completely against type and really engaging as a result.

Okja

Image credit: Netflix

Genre: Oddball creature movie

Who's it for? Animal lovers.

If you've enjoyed Bong Joon Ho's Best Picture winner Parasite (and you've watched Snowpiercer, discussed above), you might want to check out his last movie, Okja, which is one of the best Netflix originals so far. It's the bizarre tale of a young girl and her best pal, an enormous creature called Okja. Their friendship is under threat when a nasty CEO (Tilda Swinton) has evil plans for Okja. It's a refreshing movie with a nice angle of animal activism – a very different proposition to Parasite, for sure, but one that also demonstrates the director's ability to blend genres.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Genre: Sci-fi

Who's it for? Cyberpunk fans (and everyone else).

New to Netflix this month, Blade Runner is still one of the best movies ever made. In Ridley Scott's near-future Los Angeles (technically the past, since it's set in 2019), a group of outlawed artificial humans called replicants arrive on Earth, hoping to extend their lives beyond their fixed expiration date. Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is a blade runner, a special type of cop charged with 'retiring' the replicants. But Deckard's perception of what counts as human life will be profoundly challenged before he can take out all of his targets.

Moonlight

(Image credit: A24)

Genre: Generational drama

Who's it for? Awards buffs and independent cinema fans.

The last great movie to win the Best Picture Oscar before Parasite, Moonlight follows a boy through three stages of an incredibly difficult life: childhood, his teenage years and adulthood. Chiron has to deal with his own struggles of identity and sexuality, while also contending with his emotionally toxic mother. Mahershala Ali won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as a mentor and much-needed father figure in this picture, but equally great is actor Trevante Rhodes, who plays Chiron in his adult life with a palpable repressed pain.

The Dark Knight

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Genre: Superhero-infused crime epic.

Who's it for? Fans of refined action movies (and Batman).

The first two movies of director Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy are on Netflix US, and they're always worth a rewatch. The Dark Knight is a twist-y crime thriller that's more of an ensemble piece than Batman Begins or The Dark Knight Rises – indeed, at times it feels like good guy DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) is the protagonist as much as Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale). The highlight, of course, is Heath Ledger's multi-layered performance as Gotham-terrorizing villain The Joker, for which he posthumously won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

The Irishman

(Image credit: Netflix)

Genre: Crime drama

Who's it for? Cinema buffs and Scorsese fans (which are the same group of people).

This threateningly long Scorsese pic attracted attention for the extensive effects work used to de-age its old stars, and it's a creative decision that's occasionally distracting. But there's no denying the appeal of seeing De Niro, Pesci and Pacino in the same movie together for likely the last time, and this life-spanning, extremely rewarding crime epic is a suitable tribute to their collective talents. The Irishman is about the life of Frank Sheeran (De Niro), as he recounts his long association with the Bufalino crime family. It's arguably the biggest awards play Netflix has ever made, and soon we'll see if it pays off.

Inception

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Genre: Science fiction/heist movie

Who's it for? Fans of Heat who also enjoy high-concept sci-fi.

This is arguably still the perfect Christopher Nolan movie. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, the most acclaimed actor of his generation, it features an intense Hans Zimmer score and boasts a winning high-concept idea, where it's possible to enter people's dreams in order to manipulate them and steal their secrets. As the movie escalates that premise into dreams within dreams, it pulls in more and more bizarre, memorable imagery. And the ensemble cast here is outstanding, with Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Cillian Murphy and Mario Cotillard rounding it out. Nolan's next picture, Tenet, looks like it's in a similar vein.

Marriage Story

(Image credit: Netflix)

Genre: Character drama

Who's it for? Awards buffs and the emotionally resilient.

Ensure you're in the right mindset to watch Marriage Story – i.e. skip this if you're in the middle of a break-up – because this sympathetic movie about a failing marriage and the resulting fallout can be tough viewing. It's the latest picture from director Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha), and features actors Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson at the top of their game in what are surely emotionally draining roles. Watch it before it gets memed and gif-ed to death on social media, and you only see Marriage Story as that movie where Kylo Ren cries a lot.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Genre: Adventure

Who's it for? If you don't like this movie, we cannot be friends.

The first Indiana Jones movie remains the best. It's a beautifully-made, funny and exciting adventure, deliberately recalling George Lucas's pulpy favorites from the first half of the 20th century. The entire trilogy is on Netflix US right now (that's right, trilogy). Don't stop and think too hard about Indy's ethos that ancient artifacts belong in a museum, or the fact he dated his former student, or the generally eyebrow-raising stuff in The Temple of Doom. Instead, enjoy the wicked set pieces and the gorgeous locations of these three classics, before they inevitably move to Disney Plus forever someday.

Roma

(Image credit: Netflix)

Genre: Period drama/Foreign film

Who's it for? Cinema buffs

An astonishing ode to motherhood in all forms, Roma is the most personal film to date from visionary director Alfonso Cuarón (Children of Men, Gravity). On paper, Roma is not the easiest sell – a subtitled black and white film about a live-in housekeeper spoken almost entirely in Spanish and the indigenous Mixtec language, Cuarón's latest is nonetheless riveting from a cinematic standpoint. More a series of vignettes than a traditional three-act story, Roma examines the life of a Mexico City family in the early 1970s during a time of great social upheaval.

Described by Cuarón as 90% autobiographical, the film provides some insight into the famous director's early life, although the story is witnessed primarily through the eyes of his caretaker, Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), who would become a loved member of the family. One of the most gorgeously photographed films in years, Roma deserves to be seen on the largest screen possible. Shot entirely in 65mm, Roma would make for an ideal theatrical experience. However, if that isn't an option, you won't be disappointed by the Roma's breathtaking 4K Ultra HD presentation on Netflix – just make sure you keep tissues on hand, because it's very likely you'll shed a few tears during the film.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Genre: Animated superhero film

Who's it for? Fans of the famous wall-crawler, super heroes in training

There's little doubt that Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse is the best animated Spider-Man film ever made but, in all honesty, it might even steal the title as the best Spider-Man movie ever made. A harrowing tale that takes place across universes and timelines, the original Spider-Man Peter Parker must teach a new Spider-Man how to save the world one web at a time. As more Spider-Men (and Spider-Women!) get involved in Miles' training, everyone involved soon realizes that it's not the mask that makes the hero, it's the hero that makes the mask. Inspiring, heart-warming and extremely well-written, Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse is worth the watch.

Zodiac

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Genre: Crime drama/thriller

Who's it for? True crime fans.

The most underrated movie directed by David Fincher, Zodiac focuses on the titular serial killer that confounded police and terrified San Francisco residents during the late '60s and early '70s. Jake Gyllenhaal players journalist Robert Graysmith, who unpicks the coded messages and follows the trail well past the point of reason, and ultimately to a conclusion of sorts (even though the case was never solved). Yet this chilling mystery thriller is perhaps most memorable for its genuinely terrifying murder scenes by the unidentified assailant, which really lay the groundwork for Fincher's later Mindhunter series on Netflix. Also of note: Zodiac features a pre-MCU Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.

Always Be My Maybe

(Image credit: Netflix)

Genre: Romance

Who's it for? Fans of romance fans and the one who got away

You may know Always Be My Maybe's leading lady Ali Wong from her raucous Netflix stand-up specials but it's as a successful celebrity chef that she really hits her stride. After a failed engagement Wong's character Sasha Tran heads to her hometown of San Francisco to setup a new restaurant only to run into her old bff played by Randall Park. Through the turbulence of the relationship, a sudden fling with actor Keanu Reeves and despite the differences in careers, the two try to make it work, and the journey from old friends to lovers is a joy to watch.

The Incredibles 2

(Image credit: Pixar)

Genre: Animated Action

Who's it for? The kids and kids-at-heart in your house.

While there's no shortage of endearing animated films on Netflix (see: Coco, Moana, Spider-Man, etc...) The Incredibles does something none of the others do by building a successful sequel on a fondly remembered original film. The second Incredibles film might not hit the same star status that the original hits, but following the family through their new life as re-instated heroes is as adorable this time around as it was before thanks to Mr. Incredible's role as a stay-at-home dad. If you need something for the kids and don't want to sit through the same movie again, The Incredibles 2 shakes things up while building upon the 10-year-old franchise.

Her

Genre: Drama / Romance

Who's it for? Anyone looking for love in all the wrong places.

While it's a film that's almost certainly mocking tech lovers like us, Her is a beautiful look at a lonely man who's rescued by a futuristic fictional smart assistant. At times a bit heavy-handed with its messaging, Her provides a solid foundation for why human connection is more intimate than machines, even if the latter can remove the awkward initial dating phase using a personalized algorithm.

Avengers: Infinity War

(Image credit: Marvel)

Genre: Super Hero / Sci Fi

Who's it for? Marvel super fans and... nihilists, I guess?

Infinity War is a feat of film-making. The Russo Brothers (the film's directors) were tasked with creating a unified Marvel crossover event with every character from the last 10 years. It's a big, bold vision for a universe that so innocently began with Iron Man one short decade ago, but it's woven seamlessly together via a cast of heroes and one singularly misguided villain with the power to wipe out half of all life in the universe. It's a bit heavy on action sequences but in between all the fighting lies a wonderfully wrought world that's straight from the panels of Marvel's comics. This is the only streaming service where you can watch Infinity War in the US. Disney Plus doesn't get it until later in 2020.

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

(Image credit: Netflix)

Genre: Documentary

Who's it for? Anyone aspiring to be better and seafood specialists

Jiro Dreams of Sushi is the uplifting documentary of one man who never gave up on his … uh, dreams. Jiro became the first three-star Michelin sushi chef in Japan and has been called a national treasure, all the while honing his mantra of being his best self. Jiro's commitment to his craft that carries the film – but it's his two sons, both famous sushi chefs like their father that make the film one of the best documentaries ever made. If you're hungry for a bit of inspiration in an evermore depressing world, pull up a seat.

Fyre: The Festival That Never Happened

(Image credit: Netflix)

Genre: Documentary

Who's it for? Anyone who needs a heaping dose of schadenfreude

Billed as a luxury music experience on a private island, Fyre Festival was tirelessly promoted by social media influencers – but ended up being a complete and utter disaster, with multiple lawsuits being brought against the promoters. This illuminating documentary explores what went wrong, with some extremely personal accounts from the people who helped create it, and it’s a must-watch.