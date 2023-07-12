What are the best Prime Day deals? These 33 items have never been cheaper

We're on the tail end of Amazon's massive two-day Prime Day sale, and if you're still looking to grab a bargain - you're not too late. Thousands of Prime Day deals are available on everything from TVs, air fryers, tablets, vacuums, headphones, smart home devices, and so much more.



• Browse the full list of Amazon Prime Day deals



There are so many offers available it can be overwhelming and difficult to sift through and find genuine bargains – because there are a lot of bad deals mixed in with the good ones.

That's where I come in. I've been covering Amazon Prime Day for over five years now as a deals editor, so it's my job to find the very best prices on products our team has tested and reviewed.

I've scoured Amazon's site to bring you the 33 best Prime Day deals still available from day two, including OLED TVs, security cameras, robot vacuums, AirPods, coffee makers, and Apple products. Why are these items the best deals? All of the products I've listed include record-low prices, which means it's never been cheaper to buy what Amazon is offering right now, so you know you're walking away with a bargain.

Keep in mind that Amazon's 48-hour sale ends tonight at Midnight PST, and you probably won't see prices like this until November's Black Friday sale. You also must be an Amazon Prime Member to shop tonight's offers. Not a member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial and start saving now.

The 33 best Prime Day deals - record-low prices

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: was $24 now $16.80 at Amazon

An item that I already own and love, the viral Laneige lip sleeping mask, is on sale for Prime Day for $16.80, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling lip mask delivers butter-soft and smooth lips overnight thanks to the antioxidants and vitamin C that provide long-lasting moisture.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug, which is on sale for Prime Day for just $12.99. This smart plug, which has over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, works with Amazon Alexa, so you can control lights and appliances using just your voice. Today's deal matches the record-low price we saw over last year's Black Friday sales.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.50 at Amazon

I've had my eye on the best-selling Blink Mini for a while now, and now that it's discounted to just $17.50, I'm adding it to my cart. The Blink Mini is a compact smart indoor security camera that works with Amazon Alexa, and sends an alert to your smartphone whenever motion is detected. It's also small enough that you can pack it in your suitcase for travel, which is what I plan on doing. Today's Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and beats even last year's Black Friday offer.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

I already own a couple of 3rd-generation Echo Dots, and I can't imagine life without them. The smart speaker plays music, answers any question I throw at it, and tells me the weather forecast – all I have to do is ask Alexa. The compact Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker, and has all the same features I love about the Echo Dot but in a more compact design. The best part? It's now on sale for just $17.99 – that's less than half price, and a deal that's just too good to pass up.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for one of the best streaming devices, which we scored highly in our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. It's was already an Amazon best-seller in the run-up to Prime Day, at less than half price it's definitely one to snap up today. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the higher spec means it's faster when you're navigating apps, and can make use of WiFi 6 connectivity for a more stable streaming experience.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheaper alternative to the best-selling Ring Doorbell? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $29.99 – beating the previous record-low for Black Friday by $5. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected, and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb: was $74.98 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal – you're getting Amazon's Echo Dot with a clock plus a smart color bulb for just $29.99, which is a whopping $45 discount. The smart speaker and light bulb both work with Amazon Alexa, so you get all the usual Echo smart speaker features, plus you can also use your voice to control your lighting.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $64.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals include the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for a new record-low price of $34.99. It's an affordable and simple-to-use smart home gadget according to our four-star verdict Ring Video Doorbell Wired review, allowing you to monitor your front door from anywhere. Useful features include the ability to two-way talk and advanced motion detection, plus it's hard-wired using your existing doorbell wiring for constant power.

All-new Echo Buds: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

A pair of earbuds for $35 is a ridiculous deal, and that's just what you're getting with this Prime Day deal on Amazon's Echo Buds. The Echo Buds were just released in May of this year and feature a semi-in-ear design to help reduce outside noise and work with Alexa to let you stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day sale has the 2nd generation Echo Show 8 down to $59.99 - $10 less than the record-low Black Frida price. The smart display can make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for an outdoor security camera for cheap, Amazon has the top-rated Blink Outdoor security camera on sale for a record-low of $49.99 for Prime Day. The blink outdoor is a wireless battery-powered camera that's weather-resistant and includes infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $109.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Kids Edition tablet is the Fire 7 and it's now on sale for $54.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. We said in our Fire 7 Kids Edition review that it's one of the best devices for small hands and surprisingly capable for the cost. It features up to 10 hours of battery life and includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Amazon Kindle (2022): was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

What's an Amazon Prime Day without a sale on Amazon Kindle ereaders? This Amazon Kindle (2022) got an update last year, and this is now the cheapest price we've seen on Amazon's basic but powerful portable ebook. The latest update gave the basic Kindle the same sharp display as the best Kindle Oasis, so it's a great reading tablet at a great price.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is down to its cheapest price ever in today's Prime Day deals. We found it to be a solid everyday option for browsing, reading, and streaming in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, and it's a great buy if you use Amazon's services, such as Prime Video and Kindle ebooks. Battery life is solid, storage is decent at 64GB, and the 10.1-inch display means it can also double up as a smart display around the home.

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Apple only released the second generation of its AirPods Pro in September 2022, but these feature-rich earbuds have already seen great discounts on Amazon – and now they've dropped to just $199 for Prime Day, which matches the lowest price we've seen. The last time they were this cheap was in February 2023, and before that you could only find them on sale for $230. In our AirPods Pro 2 review we described the AirPods Pro 2's active noise cancelation as "mind-blowing" – and right now you can get these brilliant buds for under $200.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

This is a return to the lowest price ever for the last-generation iPad for Prime Day. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than this.

Apple iPad Mini: was $499 now $379.99 at Amazon

This is a great price on the surprisingly powerful Apple iPad Mini (2021), the 6th generation of Apple's mini tablet. We've seen this iPad Mini for $399.99, but Amazon is cutting the price even further for Prime Day on the best small tablet you can buy. We're not sure when or if this tablet will get an update, so jump on a great price when you find it.

Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $120 now $56.99 at Amazon

This Instant coffee machine (from the makers of Instant Pot) is compatible with both Keurig's K-Cup pods and regular granules. It'll brew either 8, 10, or 12-oz coffees and boasts a large 40-oz water reservoir to ensure lengthy periods between refills. The best part about this coffee maker, though, is its price – at just $56.99, we've never seen it so cheap.

Ninja AF150 XL Air Fryer: was $159.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Air fryers are always popular items during Prime Day, and Amazon has this best-selling Ninja XL on sale for $89.99 - $10 less than the previous record-low. Perfect for families, the 5.5-quart air fryer can air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate, and bonus - its dishwasher safe for easy cleanups.

Bissell Spot Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $86 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon's Prime Day sale has the top-rated Little Green Pro on sale for $86 - the best deal we've seen this year. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark HZ602 Ultralight Pet Pro: was $259.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

We've tested our share of Shark vacuum cleaners, including stick vacuums, and we're happy to report that they're just as powerful and effective as advertised. This ultralight model designed for homes with pets doesn't fall far from the tree, and its Powerfins are designed to pick up hair without it getting wrapped around the fins, making it much more effective than a brushroll with bristles. Right now, it's 35% off for Prime Day – the last time we saw it this cheap was last December.

iRobot Roomba j6+ Self Emptying Robot Vacuum: was $799.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

An unmissable deal, this Roomba is 50% off this Prime Day and worth the hype! The j6+ avoids pet waste and cords, allows you to schedule multiple cleanings per day, and will learn and adapt to your home over time. This self-emptying cleaning machine is Alexa compatible, allowing you to enjoy a truly hands-free cleaning experience. Don't miss out on this massive savings and take your home cleaning to the next level!

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $279.99 at Amazon

This might be the best Prime Day deal so far, and we're shocked it's still available. Amazon has the Apple Watch 8 on sale for $279.99 – that's the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible price for this feature-packed Apple smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS.

Jabra Elite 5: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

No, that's not a typo, you read it correctly. While these earbuds have not been given a full TechRadar review, our initial reaction to the September 2022 issue earbuds was resoundingly positive, thanks to their upgraded mic setup for super-clear call handling. For the price, they've never been this affordable – their best-ever asking price before this Prime Day discount was $101.

Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears: was $399 now $328 at Amazon

The WH-1000XM5 are quite simply the newest and best headphones in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4s were outstanding, and the XM3s before those were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to learn that Sony's 2022 XM5s are also world-beaters (see our review for the details) – and they're an even stronger proposition with a whopping $71 off. Have we seen them this cheap before? No, we have not – we've seen them drop to $349 before, but never this low.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $399.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: We almost never see TVs of this size for under $150, let alone under $100, and this is one of the best Prime Day deals so far. It's a simple but capable 4K TV that's great for general viewing, and while isn't packed with the latest high-end features, it still supports 4K resolution and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. Smart features included the Fire TV interface, with access to all the big streaming apps, and voice control for hands-free navigation.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals include Fire TVs, like this 32-inch display on sale for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price.

Sony X90K 55-inch 4K TV: was $1,299 now $898 at Amazon

Sony’s X90K is a great all-around TV for movies and gaming, and the 55-inch version is now selling at Amazon for an all-time low of $898 – a 31% price cut. In our 65-inch X90K review , we appreciated the deep blacks delivered by its local dimming backlight while acknowledging that it wasn’t as bright as some of the competition. Gaming features are solid, however, with a 120Hz display and a Perfect for PlayStation 5 mode that automatically optimizes pictures when a PS5 is connected.

LG B2 55-inch OLED TV (2022): was $1,099.99 now $896.99 at Amazon

One of the best OLED TV deals from Prime Day is the 55-inch LG B2 OLED TV on sale for $8969.99 - the cheapest price we've seen. You're getting HDMI 2.1 connectivity for next-gen gaming, including 4K 120Hz support and precise colors, and ultra-deep contrast of OLED makes images come to life. The brightness isn't as high as the LG C2, and the processing is less advanced, but at this price, you won't mind at all.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,497.99 now $987.99 at Amazon

Always on my Prime Day wish list, Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV is down to $987.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i (2022): was $649.99 now $459.99 at Amazon

This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop comes with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 15.6-inch full HD display, more than enough to power a Windows 11 Pro install. The fact that you can get this for less than $500 is honestly wild. Grab this one while you can.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 (2023): was $569.99 now $514.99 at Amazon

This ultraportable 2-in-1 laptop from Lenovo comes with some hefty specs like an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and 16GB RAM, which will make light work out of multitasking. The discount might not be the biggest, but the price is still fantastic, making this an excellent pick for students looking to upgrade before school starts up in a couple of months.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a couple of years old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review, and this deal brings it down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon for Prime Day, beating the previous low by $50. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, and beautifully designed and has excellent battery life.

