This deal don't suck: Dyson's vacuums and hair tools are up to AU$550 off right now

If you've been lusting after a Dyson product but have baulked at the price tag, you're not alone. Everything Dyson makes has a premium price tag – with performances to match to justify the price – so the best way to own something from the British brand is to shop during sales.

The first big opportunity to do so is the Afterpay Day sale that runs from March 14-17, with up to AU$550 available in savings from different retailers – including from Dyson directly – on vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and hair care tools.

Despite the discounts, a Dyson can still be expensive, but these products are made to last. If you maintain your Dyson vacuum cleaner or purifier properly, they'll last you years. It's the same with the beauty tech that the company makes. Plus there's up to two years of warranty if you purchase from an authorised retailer or from Dyson directly.

So, to help you find you newest Dyson companion, we've checked various retailers and picked some of the best offers across all the product categories the brand makes. Take a look at what's on offer below.

Best Afterpay Day Dyson deals

<a href="https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/166260752994?mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=705-53470-19255-0&campid=5338048699&customid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="ebay.com.au"" target="_blank">Dyson V15s Detect Submarine | AU$1,549 AU$899 at Bing Lee eBay (save AU$550 with code) Soaring onto our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/au/news/best-vacuum-cleaners" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="ebay.com.au"">best vacuum cleaner and <a href="https://www.techradar.com/best/best-cordless-vacuum-cleaners-au" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="ebay.com.au"">best cordless vacuum lists after its release, the V15s Detect Submarine has impressed us with its ability to mop and vacuum while staying true to the fantastic and versatile cordless design Dyson has become known for. Offering up to 60 minutes of cleaning time with a replaceable battery pack, and powerful suction up to 240 Air Watts (AW), your carpets will be spotless and your hard floors will be shiny. You will need t use the code APAYDAY at checkout and choose Afterpay as the payment method for the full discount.

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=HlvbvYZP82I&mid=43020&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com.au%2Fdyson-v15-submarine-complete-448842-01-gold-gold" data-link-merchant="dyson.com.au"">Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete | AU$1,649 AU$1,099 at Dyson (save AU$550) This is the Dyson-exclusive model that gets you the new Fluffy Optic cleaning tool for hard floors along with the rest of the bundle. The Complete version also comes with a built-in dusting and crevice tool, plus you get the standing dock to stow things away. It's a bit more expensive than the standard model, but if you have hard floors, we think the Fluffy Optic is good to have when vacuuming. When buying direct from Dyson, there’s a few bundle offers to take advantage of: and you can add the Dyson Zone headphones for AU$499 or the Supersonic hair dryer for AU$399 along with the V15s Submarine.

<a href="https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/155664663098?mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=705-53470-19255-0&campid=5338048699&customid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="ebay.com.au"">Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$999 AU$466.65 at Dyson eBay (save AU$532.35 with code) This is perhaps one of the best prices we've seen on the V8 Absolute model, but you will need to use the code APAYDAY and choose Afterpay as your payment method to snap up the full discount. It's not as powerful as the V15s Detect Submarine listed above, but it can still hold its own and is good for smaller homes. It battery runs for a top of 40 minutes, plus you'll get two cleaning heads and three additional attachments in the box.

<a href="https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/155902556289?mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=705-53470-19255-0&campid=5338048699&customid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="ebay.com.au"">Dyson Supersonic hair dryer | AU$649 AU$424.15 at Dyson eBay (save AU$224.85) The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer has seen its price plummet to AU$484 at <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=HlvbvYZP82I&mid=43020&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com.au%2Fdyson-supersonic-hair-dryer-iron-fuchsia" data-link-merchant="dyson.com.au"" data-link-merchant="ebay.com.au"">Dyson's online store. It's not the absolute lowest price we've seen we must admit, but it still represents a good saving. However, head to eBay and you can grab the Supersonic for AU$424.15 after using the code APAYDAY at checkout. You will also need to choose Afterpay as your payment method.

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=HlvbvYZP82I&mid=43020&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com.au%2Fdyson-corrale-straightener-2023-nickel-fuchsia" data-link-merchant="dyson.com.au"">Dyson Corrale | AU$699 AU$544 at Dyson (save AU$155) Dyson's hair straightener quickens the time you spend straightening your hair. It's also got a heck of a lot of failsafes your hair doesn't deteriorate from heat damage, plus it's cordless too. It's not the cheapest price we've seen, but it doesn't usually get a discount. Also available from <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101ljjE9/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegoodguys.com.au%2Fdyson-dyson-corrale-straightener-coppernickel-413106-01" data-link-merchant="thegoodguys.com.au"" data-link-merchant="dyson.com.au"">The Good Guys in Copper/Nickel for AU$547.

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=HlvbvYZP82I&mid=43020&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com.au%2Fdyson-purifier-cool-gen1-454853-01-white-white" data-link-merchant="dyson.com.au"">Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 | AU$799 AU$599 at Dyson (save AU$200) This is one of Dyson's latest purifier fans, with a new filtration system to make sure you breathe easy and stay cool when needed. It comes with a little remote but note that it doesn't connect to the MyDyson app – it's an entry-level model, now coming with a AU$200 saving.

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=HlvbvYZP82I&mid=43020&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com.au%2Fdyson-purifier-hot-cool-white-silver" data-link-merchant="dyson.com.au"">Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool | AU$999 AU$799 at Dyson (save AU$200) If you want just the one machine to help you stay cool in summer, warm in winter and purify the air you breathe while it does both, you'll want to consider this offer. There's AU$200 off on the Purifier Hot+Cool right now and, while still expensive, it's a darn good investment.