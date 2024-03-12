Kogan's 18th birthday sale is serving up tempting deals on AirPods, Samsung tablets, Steam Decks and more

In "damn, I'm getting old" news, Aussie online retailer Kogan is apparently turning 18 this week, and to mark the occasion it's slashing prices across a wide variety of product categories by up to 60% – including some particularly notable savings on smartphones, gaming handhelds, headphones and more.

While most of the biggest discounts are on Kogan's own products, like its 4K smart TVs and vacuum cleaners, there are plenty of other tech bargains worth considering. We've trawled through the offers and listed some of our top picks below.

Before you begin shopping, you may want to consider signing up for a Kogan First subscription as members get a bigger discount on select items. A subscription costs AU$99 a year and gets you several benefits including free shipping, priority customer service, double Qantas points and 1-2% Kogan Reward credits. There's also a 14-day free trial for Kogan First if you just want to test the waters and take advantage of a particular deal.

In addition to discounts across a range of tech, the online retailer is also offering kitchenware, mobile plans, household appliances and more at a reduced price – so there’s something for everyone.

Head to Kogan's online storefront to browse all the offers available in the retailer's big birthday sale.