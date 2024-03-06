Dyson's torpedoed the price of its V15s Submarine vacuum-mop, now up to AU$610 off

Dyson is a leader when it comes to vacuums, with multiple models appearing on our best vacuum cleaners list. However, until recently, Dyson didn’t offer a vacuum-mop in its lineup, leaving room for competitors to flood the market with these dual-purpose cleaning machines.

That all changed when the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine was announced in July 2023.

Since then, this versatile cordless vacuum has been privy to a variety of discounts, hitting a low of AU$895 during last year’s Black Friday sales. And while it’s not dropped below AU$900 in this deal, you can still snatch up a massive saving, with up to AU$610 off on eBay, so long as you don’t want the Dyson-exclusive Complete model that ships with the Fluffy Optic cleaner head.

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine | AU$1,549 AU$939.10 at Bing Lee eBay (save AU$609.90) Soaring onto our best vacuum cleaner and best cordless vacuum lists after its release, the V15s Detect Submarine has impressed us with its ability to mop and vacuum while staying true to the fantastic and versatile cordless design Dyson has become known for. Offering up to 60 minutes of cleaning time with a replaceable battery pack, and powerful suction up to 240 Air Watts (AW), your carpets will be spotless and your hard floors will be shiny. Just be sure to use the code TOP6BRAND at checkout for the full discount.

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete | AU$1,649 AU$1,099 at Dyson (save AU$550) Keen on getting that Fluffy Optic cleaner head along with a Floor Dok Multi? You can score the Complete bundle of the V15s Detect Submarine directly from Dyson for only AU$160 more than the Bing Lee eBay offer on the standard model listed above. The Complete version also comes with a built-in dusting and crevice tool as opposed to them being separate attachments as with the standard model, reducing the number of items you need to stow away. Plus, when buying direct from Dyson, there’s a few bundle offers to take advantage of, and you can pick up the Dyson Zone headphones for AU$499 or the Supersonic hair dryer for AU$399 along with the V15s.

While Dyson’s hardly the first brand to offer up a vacuum mop, the V15s Detect Submarine is an impressive first entry from the company.

Not only does it stay true to the classic cordless V-series design Dyson has been using for some of the best stick vacuum cleaners, but it also packs in the same performance offered by the Dyson V15 Detect, with dynamic suction to ensure the vacuum picks up every spec of dust that might be on your floor. Newer vacuums like the Dyson Gen5detect use a button to power on the vacuum, but the V15s comes with a trigger instead, like the other models in the V-series, so if you preferred that mechanism, it’s come back in the latest offering from Dyson.

With the Submarine wet roller attached, the V15s Detect Submarine transforms into a mop, picking up both wet and dry spills on hard floors. Unlike other hard floor specialist cleaners like the Tineco Floor One S5 Pro, when the V15s is in Submarine mode, there’s no suction, so it’s only mopping up spills, but the V15s will still do an effective clean, even if it’s tackling muddy footprints left throughout the house.

In addition to the Submarine wet roller, the selection of cleaning heads with the both models include the Digital Motorbar Cleaner head that will work for vacuuming up most dust or dander throughout your home on any floor type, along with the Hair Screw Tool that will vacuum up hair and fur without tangles and knots that can mess with the functionality of other cleaning heads.

If you upgrade to the Complete model, the Fluffy Optic cleaner head will illuminate dust particles that you may not see with the naked eye, so you can see which spaces you need to clean more thoroughly as you go.