The stunning LG C2 OLED TV crashes to a record-low price ahead of the Super Bowl

The 2024 Super Bowl is just weeks away, and if you're looking to upgrade your TV, Walmart just dropped LG's stunning C2 OLED down to $1,396.99 (was $1,899.99). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've spotted so far.



The feature-packed display, which we gave five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review, was ranked at the top of last year's best TV list. You get a stunning OLED display powered by LG's a9 Gen5 AI processor, delivering deep contrast and excellent brightness. The LG TV also includes virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup for Super Bowl Sunday.



Today's deal is not only a record-low price but also the best deal you can find, beating Amazon's current offer. If you want a feature-packed gorgeous display with an ultra-thin design for the Super Bowl, I highly recommend today's deal from Walmart on LG's C2 OLED TV.

Super Bowl TV deal - LG's 65-inch C2 OLED

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,396.99 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,396.99. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,400, making it a fantastic deal for the upcoming Super Bowl. Price check: Amazon: $1,426

More Super Bowl TV deals

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,579 at Walmart

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,579 - the lowest price you can find. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design, making it an excellent display to watch the big game.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

You can also get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 at Best Buy. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display to watch the big game, Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Samsung 85-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and the retailer has this monster-sized 85-inch model for a record-low price of $999.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $1,000.

Samsung 75-inch Q80C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV (2023): was $1,899.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you're wanting a QLED display, the Samsung Q80C is a great option, and this massive 75-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. You're getting a Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display of this size.

