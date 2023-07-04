The 50 best 4th of July sales to shop today - save at Amazon, Best Buy, and REI

This year's 4th of July sales include thousands of excellent price cuts on everything from air fryers to cheap TVs. There are so many discounts, in fact, that it could take you all day to sift the gold from the duds. Luckily we've rounded up 50 excellent deals right here, so you don't have to - including fantastic prices on some of the best tech that we've personally reviewed here at TechRadar.

Highlights include the first-ever discount on the brand new Apple MacBook Air 15 for $1,199 (was $1,299) at Amazon, an under-half-price deal on the LG A2 OLED TV for $599 (was $1,299), and up to 40% off major appliances at Best Buy. We've also spotted super cheap air fryers starting at just $39.99 and some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on our best-rated mattresses.

Also, available in today's 4th of July sales are a number of early-bird preview deals for this year's Amazon Prime Day. Unlike with the vast majority of listings on this page, you will need to be an active Amazon Prime Day member (get a 30-day free trial here) to get your hands on these deals. It's well worth signing up, however, as Prime Day will be taking place the immediate week following the 4th of July sales and membership will get you full access. We'll also be covering this annual mega-sale here at TechRadar, so don't forget to visit over the 11th and 12 of July for more deals recommendations.

Today's best 4th of July sales

50 best 4th of July deals

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Are you an Amazon Prime member? You can already score some superb Prime Day deals ahead of this year's 4th of July sales today - like this Fire HD10 tablet down to its lowest-ever price. We found this model a solid everyday option for browsing, reading, and streaming in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, so it's a great buy if you use Amazon's services, such as Prime Video and Kindle ebooks. Battery life is solid, storage is decent at 64GB, and the 10.1-inch display can serve well as a smart display around the home when not in use. Note that you need Amazon Prime to be eligible for this deal (get a 30-day free trial here).

Best Buy 4th of July appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

The star of the show out of all the 4th of July appliance sales is at Best Buy where you can find over $1,000 in savings on a wide range of major appliances from top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and Kitchenaid. You can also save up to 40% on refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers, as well as an extra 10% on select major appliance packages. Best Buy also offers free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up.

REI 4th of July outlet sale: up to 50% off tents, clothing, stoves, footwear, and more

There are over 3,000 products currently on sale over at REI's clearance section - most of which are priced with fantastic discounts ranging from 30 to 50% off. As a side, REI members can also use the code OUT4JUL23 at checkout to get a further $20 off their order when they spend $100 or more. Note, this promo code stacks with the various discounts you can find in the 4th of July outlet sale at REI.

Grills at Walmart: save up to $100 on gas and pellet grills

Walmart has a whole section of its ongoing 'Summer Sale' dedicated to grills, with a wide selection of discounts on a diverse selection. We're seeing discounts on both wood pellet burner and gas types here, and there are also tons of accessories and supplies to check out also.

NIU KQi3 Pro electric scooter: was $799 now $559 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a great deal today on the NIU KQi3 Pro, the model that we currently rate as our best electric scooter right now. It's not the lightest scooter you can buy but its combination of a smooth ride, anti-theft alarm, and plenty of power make it a great option. At today's price, it's also surprisingly affordable considering how well featured this scooter is.

Best deals on Apple products

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $149 at Amazon

Amazon also has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $149, which is the best deal you can find right now. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro are always a best-seller during holiday sales, and Amazon has Apple's AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 at Amazon. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $279 now $149 at Walmart

Today's cheapest Apple Watch deal is the first-generation Apple Watch SE on sale for just $149 at Walmart. An excellent value, the budget smartwatch is a great choice for someone who just wants basic smartwatch functions like tracking activity, calories, and sleep and the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm), 2022: was $399 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Amazon has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for $329, which is the best deal you can find right now and just $8 more than the record-low price.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad in today's early 4th of July Apple sales, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low of $249 when you apply the additional $29 discount at checkout. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, expressing with today's $80 discount.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: free with an unlimited data plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Probably the strongest iPhone deal going right now is on the iPhone 14 Plus at Verizon. The carrier is giving this device away for free right now with a new line on an unlimited data plan - a deal that doesn't need the usual trade-in criteria to be eligible. On top of this, the carrier is offering a $200 gift card for new customers, as well as some great savings on an Apple Watch and iPad.

Apple MacBook Air, M1 (2020): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this 4th of July deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is now back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023): was $1,299.99 now $1,199 at Amazon

The all-new MacBook Air is officially available to order, and today's 4th of July sale brings the 15-inch laptop down to $1,199 - the lowest price yet for this brand-new model. The 2023 MacBook Air packs a 15.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple's powerful M2 chip, a six-speaker sound system, and 18 hours of battery life.

Best deals on appliances

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Waterpik Cordless water flosser: was $69 now $43.79 at Amazon

The Waterpik has been so popular these past few years over big sales events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday that it's no surprise it's back again this time round. Today's price is the second-best at the retailer and overall a great deal on this handy bathroom appliance. This rechargeable flosser helps you maintain healthy teeth and gums thanks to the easy-to-use setting and, removable reservoir, and customizable tips.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for less. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for four to six people and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

Cuisinart TOA-60 air fryer and toaster oven: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon

Another one of our favorite models from TechRadar's best air fryers buyer's guide, the Cuisinart TOA-60 is a fantastic 2-in-1 solution for all your air frying and toasting needs. It's quite big, but it will essentially roll a few appliances into one while providing seven easy-to-use functions with quiet operation. During our Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven review we were able to effectively warm, bake, cook, and air fry everything from paninis to pizzas - with delicious results. Today's price cut at Amazon isn't a record-breaking deal but it's just $2 more than the price over Black Friday last year. In context, we think this is a pretty great deal on one of our favorite small appliances.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

Another air fryer deal from today's Best Buy 4th of July sale is this top-rated Ninja model on sale for $99.99. The four-quart air fryer features a wide temperature range of 105°F to 400°F, and can not only air fry but crisp, roast, reheat, and dehydrate food for quick and easy meals. We awarded a similar model four stars out of five during our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review so it's an easy recommendation from us if you're looking for a reasonably priced model.

Ninja Foodi 1-in-1 Smart Lid multi-cooker: was $279.99 now $109 at Amazon

Our Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid review gave this awesome multi-cooker four and a half stars out of five thanks to its fantastic versatility. Using this handy appliance you'll be able to roll several functions into one, including air frying, pressure cooking, and baking. It's a superb appliance that usually sells for a premium. Luckily, today's price at Amazon brings this model down to its lowest-ever price.

KitchenAid stand mixers: up to $80 off select models at KitchenAid

Another absolute favorite in kitchens nationwide, KitchenAid's stand mixers are known for their quality, reliability, and fantastic retro design. The official site is holding its own 'Black Friday in July' sale this week with up to $80 off its popular stand mixers in particular. In our experience, some models and colors tend to sell out over the actual Black Friday in November, so this week's mid-summer sale could be a great time to pick one up.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6 Qt. 11-in-1 pressure cooker: was $169 now $129 at Amazon

The best deal on an Instant Pot today is over at Walmart with this $40 off discount on the 6Qt. Duo Crisp. We've seen this one go for less than $100 on occasion, but not since last summer and we think this is one of the better models from Instant Pot. In our Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer review we liked its excellent multitude of functions and touch panel controls. Of the two main modes, it's better as a pressure cooker than as an air fryer but it's a good choice overall if you want to save space on your kitchen top with a two-in-one solution.

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $142.99 at Best Buy

This do-it-all coffee maker from Keurig allows you to use grounds to brew larger pots of your favorite fast juice or pods to make single-serve portions in no time. Good for those who may be working from home one day and then just need a single shot to take on the go the next day. It's a good price for an appliance that offers so much flexibility, too, and has useful features like a timer and a removable water tank.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 4th of July sale has the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 on sale for $249.99 - a fantastic price for a WiFi-connected robot vacuum. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum: was $469.99 now $349 at Amazon

Looking for a new vacuum? Here's a great choice if you're thinking about going cordless. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar and works across hardwood floors and carpets, and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. This particular model was $20 cheaper on very brief occasion last month, but this is the next-best price we've seen all year.

Best deals on TVs

(Image credit: Future)

LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 4th of July sale has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99. That's a massive $700 discount and the best deal you can find right now. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $399.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: Another absolutely eye-wateringly good early Prime deal ahead of this year's 4th of July sales, this 43-inch Amazon TV is literally under $100 right now. It's a simple and straightforward 4K TV that's great for general day-to-day viewing. Of course, it isn't packed with high-end features, but it still supports 4K resolutions and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. Smart features included the Fire TV interface with all the big streaming apps and voice controls for easier navigation. Note, that this deal is technically an 'invite only' listing so you'll need to apply to buy it, you'll also need to be an Amazon Prime member (get a 30-day free trial here).

All-new Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new 50-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV on sale for $199.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 TV includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa - all for under $200, which is an incredible value.

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $319.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV that's on sale for $279.99. The manufacturer has built a reputation for cheap but solid TVs, and we think they're definitely worth buying if you need a straightforward and basic set. The 4-Series supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku TV to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $268 at Walmart

Another great mid-size budget option is this Hisense R6 Series, and Walmart has the 58-inch model on sale for just $268. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Hisense 58-inch U6 Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $599 now $349 at Amazon

Dropping to its lowest price yet in the Amazon 4th of July sales, this Hisense U6 Series TV is a great choice if you're looking for a solid display on a budget. Not only does it support Fire TV right out of the box, but Hisense's ULED technology offers vivid colors and deep blacks for the price. Our Hisense U6G ULED TV review gave this one four stars out of five, praising its no-nonsense feature set, excellent picture, and great value. Note that you need Amazon Prime to be eligible for this deal (get a 30-day free trial here).

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Fire TV: was $749.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has this Insignia 75-inch 4K smart TV down to $529.99 - an incredible price for a big-screen 4K smart TV. The 75-inch display is feature-packed with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS studio sound, access to the Fire TV experience, and a handy Alexa voice remote so you can control your TV completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2022): was $759.99 now $559.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget display with fantastic specs, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $559.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung

This specific model from Samsung is always a best-seller during holiday events, and today's 4th of July TV sale has the 75-inch size down to $679.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and smart capabilities powered by Tizen.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,499 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED TV is always a best seller during holiday sales, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,499 right now. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value on an exceptional TV.

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Today's early 4th of July deal from Best Buy brings this 65-inch model down to $1,699. That's a $300 discount and the lowest price we've seen.

Best deals on laptops

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $249 now $169 at Best Buy

This is a terrific low price for a versatile little Chromebook for light use. In our Acer Chromebook Spin 311 review, we said the 360-degree design, build quality and touchscreen all impressed - to the point where it claimed a spot on our best Chromebook list. The fact you can get one with all these handy features for under $200 is a bargain.

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e: was $1,009 now $249 at Lenovo

Lenovo is exaggerating a little with the discount here, as we don't believe for a moment that this laptop was ever over $1,000. Still, the price it's available for right now is excellent for a laptop with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's rare to find both of these in a device for around $200. Together, they give this otherwise basic, compact and portable 11-inch Windows machine a solid performance boost so that it can comfortably keep up with everyday use, schoolwork, admin tasks, and general browsing.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $999 now $699 at Microsoft

Microsoft is holding a huge sale on its excellent Surface Laptop 4 today, with massive price cuts of up to $500 on a range of models. The one we've picked out here is for the baseline Ryzen 5 model, which is back down to its lowest-ever price in the 4th of July sales. The Surface Laptop 4 is a great alternative to the likes of the MacBook Air if you're looking for a premium Windows machine that balances portability, style, and performance. This particular model isn't super high-end but it'll get the job done for most people. We're big fans, too, having awarded it four and a half stars out of five in our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review.

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Looking for a powerful gaming laptop that's lightweight, looks great, and doesn't break the bank? Today's deal on the excellent Asus Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy brings the fantastic 14-inch gaming machine down to its lowest-ever price. While this model specifically is a little older now, we'd still highly recommend it - especially since it's still more than capable and features a gorgeous design that's one of our favorites here at TechRadar.

Dell XPS 13: was $999 now $849 at Dell

This Dell XPS 13 is a great price for a device that's regularly featured in our list of the best laptops you can buy. It's a versatile machine with a 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, a modern Intel i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a large 512GB SSD. Basically, it's everything you could want from a high-performance compact laptop for work, school, or just general use.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop: was $1,649 now $999 at Best Buy

Another superb gaming laptop deal in the Best Buy 4th of July sale, this Asus Zephyrus M16 is a stylish machine with plenty of power under the hood. Specs-wise, you're getting a potent combination of an RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-12700H processor - enough to max out most games at 1080p resolution. With a whopping $650 off, this could be a great choice if you've got a bit of cash to spend and want a powerful, yet lightweight laptop.

Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop: was $2,349 now $1,199.99 at Dell

It's pricey but this massive discount on an Alienware m17 is one of the better gaming laptop deals we've seen in the 4th of July sales so far. This incredibly speedy laptop features an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an AMD RX 6850M XT graphics card, ensuring absolutely incredible performance. The only downside we can see on this model is its 1080p 360Hz display, which isn't as good as the one on the variant that we awarded five stars out of five during our Alienware m17 R5 review.

Best deals on phones

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Motorola razr+: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Amazon

Invite only: The Motorola Razr Plus has barely been on the market for a few weeks and Amazon is already offering a significant price cut for Prime members. Note that this deal is technically invite only but all Amazon Prime members can apply. We gave this model a glowing appraisal with our Motorola Razr Plus review, praising its fantastic design and displays. Specs-wise, it's not quite the match for the latest flagships but it's a fun phone with plenty to offer those curious about modern flip phones.

Google Pixel Fold: get up to $900 off with a trade-in, plus a free Google Pixel Watch at Verizon

Eying up the brand new Pixel Fold? Verizon's first-ever deal is here ahead of the 4th of July and it's offering an excellent combination of a trade-in rebate of up to $900 off plus the option to bundle in a free Google Pixel Watch. An unlimited plan is needed to be eligible for this deal and you'll also need to get a line for the Pixel Watch if you choose to bundle it in. Not looking to trade in? Another great option is AT&T's deal, which is offering this device for just $25 per month with an unlimited line. Check out our Google Pixel Fold review for our latest thoughts on this brand-new flagship device.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: free with new unlimited line, plus $200 off iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Calling it here - this is the best deal going right now at Verizon ahead of the 4th of July. Not only is the carrier offering the relatively new iPhone 14 Plus for free with an unlimited data plan, but you don't need the usual trade-in to be eligible here - just a new line. On top of the massive device saving here, Verizon customers can also bundle in an Apple Watch for $5 per month as well as get an additional $200 saving on an iPad. While it's not the most popular device in the range right now, our iPhone 14 Plus review still heaped praises on this upscaled flagship - and today's promotion is fantastic.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: up to $750 off with a trade at Samsung

The Samsung Store is a great option for 4th of July phone deals this week thanks to its superbly flexible trade-in program - with options for both carrier and unlocked devices. Right now, the trade-in rebate of up to $750 in value is actually really close to the big carriers and one of the best values we've seen from the store. This deal is also available on the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra too, if you'd prefer to get your hands on one of the best phones money can buy right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $799.99 at Amazon

Here's a golden oldie we still highly recommend in 2023 - the stunning Galaxy S22 Ultra. Sure, it's more than a year old now but it's still up there with some of the best devices money can buy. Today's price at Amazon is fantastic too being the lowest we've ever seen from the retailer. It's still a little on the pricey end but this is a huge upfront saving on an unlocked device so you've got plenty of options to pair it up with a cheap plan or bring your own device to a major carrier.

Best deals on mattresses

(Image credit: Michele Ross)

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,095 now from $895 at Saatva

Luxurious innerspring - Saatva's 4th of July sale takes between $200 and $500 off when you spend over $1,000. That's a fairly standard Saatva sale, and it means you can buy the Saatva Classic in a queen size for $1,695, however because Saatva has just increased many of its prices, it also means that the twin size is included in the sale. You'll get a 1-year trial, lifetime warranty, and complimentary white glove delivery. Check out our Saatva Classic mattress review to learn why we rate this one so highly.

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936.30 now from $702.20 plus 2 free pillows at Helix Sleep

The Helix 4th of July mattress sale takes 25% off everything, bringing the price of the Midnight down to $1,030.30 for a queen; cheaper than last year's Memorial Day sale. You'll also get two free Dream pillows with your purchase. This is a solid deal for one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. You'll have 100 nights to test it out and be backed by a 10-year warranty if you elect to keep it.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $599 now from $359 at Nectar

Nectar's entry-level full foam mattress is already excellent value — and 4th of July sales are sweetening the deal with 33% off everything. That brings the price of a queen down to $699 (from $1,049), and while this is actually standard Nectar pricing, it's well below the average price you'd pay for this size mattress at most other brands. Need convincing that this lower mid-range memory foam mattress is legit? We sang its praises in our Nectar Mattress review for exceptional pressure relief and good temperature regulation. You get a full year to try it at home, as well, with an industry-leading forever warranty to back your purchase.

You can also see the best 4th of July TV sales and the top offers from the Best Buy 4th of July sale.