Save almost £400 on the powerful Pixel 8 Pro with this record-low Prime Day deal
Get Google’s 2023 flagship for less than an iPhone 16
You can now get the Google Pixel 8 Pro with 256GB of storage for just £672.99 (was £1,059) at Amazon as part of Amazon Prime Day; an absolute steal for one of the best Android phones (not least one of the best Pixel phones) around.
This deal marks the Pixel 8 Pro’s lowest-ever price at Amazon, and we think it offers incredible value for money should you be in the market for a truly premium smartphone. For comparison, Google itself sells the Pixel 8 Pro with 256GB for £809.
Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Prime Day deals in your region.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal
Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £1,059 now £672.99 at Amazon
The Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device closer to the price of a typical flagship.
When the Pixel 8 Pro launched in 2023, it impressed us by combining a great camera array, all-day battery life, and an iPhone-beating display that we just couldn’t get enough of – our Google Pixel 8 Pro review called it the “best Pixel ever” at launch.
Additionally, this record-low price is for the Pixel 8 Pro with 256GB of storage, meaning you’ll have plenty of space for photos taken with the high-resolution 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera.
What’s more, Google promises seven years of major operating system updates to its line of Pixel flagships: the Pixel 8 still has six of those to cash in, and with a sleek modern design, this is certainly a phone that’ll stand the test of time.
More Prime Day phone deals
Samsung Galaxy A55: was £439.99 now £289.99 at Amazon
Just looking for a large, capable, Android-powered smartphone? The Samsung Galaxy A55 is the latest and greatest in the company's mid-tier A series, and brings a lot to the table for its normally mid-range price, though this deal pushes it into budget territory. As our Galaxy A55 review finds, A 6.6-inch FHD+ display, huge 5,000mAh battery, and 50MP camera means this handset can hold its own against high-end competitors.
OnePlus 12: was £999 now £854 at Amazon
Those in the market for premium phones with great design may be tempted by the stylish OnePlus 12 - this deal sees a saving of £145 applied to the company's latest flagship, which boasts 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as an incredible triple-camera system co-developed with Hasselblad. It's not the biggest discount, but a specs sheet like this means the value is still definitely there.
This deal is part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which ends at midnight on October 9 – whether you’re looking for the best Google Pixel 8 deals or the best phone deals more generally, be sure to check in with TechRadar for the latest tips and updates.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 60% off Echo & Fire TV
- Appliances: 60% off air fryers and coffee makers
- Gaming: gaming headsets from £22.99
- Headphones: Anker and Samsung from £16.99
- Health: up to 63% off Philips and Oral-B
- Laptops: HP and Lenovo from £169
- Music: Music Unlimited - 4 months free
- Phones: Google and Samsung from £84.99
- Smart home: Ring & Blink cameras from £15.99
- Tablets: Fire tablets from £29.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off
- Appliances: deals on coffee makers and blenders
- Health: 45% off Oral-B and Philips
- Laptops: best-ever MacBook Pro deals
- Phones: power banks from $17.99
- Smart home: cameras and doorbells from $17.99
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $49.99
- Toys: up to 20% off Lego and Hasbro
- TVs: cheap TVs from $73.99
- Vacuums: up to $450 off Dyson and Roborock
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.