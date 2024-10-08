Save almost £400 on the powerful Pixel 8 Pro with this record-low Prime Day deal

You can now get the Google Pixel 8 Pro with 256GB of storage for just £672.99 (was £1,059) at Amazon as part of Amazon Prime Day; an absolute steal for one of the best Android phones (not least one of the best Pixel phones) around.

This deal marks the Pixel 8 Pro’s lowest-ever price at Amazon, and we think it offers incredible value for money should you be in the market for a truly premium smartphone. For comparison, Google itself sells the Pixel 8 Pro with 256GB for £809.

Today's best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £1,059 now £672.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device closer to the price of a typical flagship.

When the Pixel 8 Pro launched in 2023, it impressed us by combining a great camera array, all-day battery life, and an iPhone-beating display that we just couldn’t get enough of – our Google Pixel 8 Pro review called it the “best Pixel ever” at launch.

Additionally, this record-low price is for the Pixel 8 Pro with 256GB of storage, meaning you’ll have plenty of space for photos taken with the high-resolution 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera.

What’s more, Google promises seven years of major operating system updates to its line of Pixel flagships: the Pixel 8 still has six of those to cash in, and with a sleek modern design, this is certainly a phone that’ll stand the test of time.

Samsung Galaxy A55: was £439.99 now £289.99 at Amazon Just looking for a large, capable, Android-powered smartphone? The Samsung Galaxy A55 is the latest and greatest in the company's mid-tier A series, and brings a lot to the table for its normally mid-range price, though this deal pushes it into budget territory. As our Galaxy A55 review finds, A 6.6-inch FHD+ display, huge 5,000mAh battery, and 50MP camera means this handset can hold its own against high-end competitors.

OnePlus 12: was £999 now £854 at Amazon Those in the market for premium phones with great design may be tempted by the stylish OnePlus 12 - this deal sees a saving of £145 applied to the company's latest flagship, which boasts 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as an incredible triple-camera system co-developed with Hasselblad. It's not the biggest discount, but a specs sheet like this means the value is still definitely there.

This deal is part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which ends at midnight on October 9 – whether you’re looking for the best Google Pixel 8 deals or the best phone deals more generally, be sure to check in with TechRadar for the latest tips and updates.

