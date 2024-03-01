Samsung launches epic spring sale - get exclusive early access to these 6 best deals

It's that time again for another Discover Samsung sale with massive week-long reductions across many of the manufacturer's top TVs, phones, appliances, earbuds, gaming monitors, smartwatches and more. The sale doesn't technically start until Monday, but TechRadar readers can get exclusive early access from today, so I've picked out X of the best deals worth buying right now.

• Browse the full Discover Samsung sale

One of the top early access deals is up to $1,000 off the Samsung The Frame TV. Multiple sizes of the elegant display that transforms into a piece of artwork whenever it's not in use are reduced. You can choose from 43 inches up to 85 inches, with prices starting at $799.99.

Alongside that is a record-low price for the Samsung Jet 75 at $279.99 (was $399.99). We haven't reviewed this particular model but gave a similar powerful cordless vacuum four and a half stars out of five in our Samsung Bespoke Jet review. This cheaper option is still a solid buy as it maintains great overall cleaning power that rivals the premium Dyson V15 Detect but is much lighter and more flexible than many other cordless vacuums.

Those are just a few quick highlights, you can check out more of the best deals available in this early access period below. And be sure to visit again when next week's sale starts in full as it will feature mystery deals of the day that are only available for 24 hours.

You can also check out the latest Samsung promo codes for more ways to save.

6 best Discover Samsung Spring deals

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: was from $999.99 now from $799.99 at Samsung

Discounts of up to $1,000 are available across several Samsung The Frame TVs in sizes from 43 inches to 85 inches. The smallest one is down to $799.99, but if you want a big screen display the 75-inch model for $1,999 stands out as that's a new record-low price. The gorgeous Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen and smart capabilities.

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399.99 now $279.99 at Samsung

This over $100 saving brings the lightweight and versatile Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum back to its cheapest price. We haven't tested this model specifically, but we rate other similar models such as the Samsung Bespoke Jet above. We found the manufacturer can create appliances to rival even the best cordless vacuums by Dyson and Shark so this one shouldn't be ignored at a good price.

Samsung 77-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $3,599 now $2,499.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is an equally high-quality and better value-for-money cousin to the S95C, and the 77-inch version is now down to $2,499.99 at Samsung. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is an inferior set to the S95C, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV and a TechRadar Choice Awards winner. It's ideal for all your needs: whether it's for movies, TV shows or gaming on current-gen consoles.

Samsung The Freestyle Projector: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Samsung

Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for its near lowest-ever price direct from Samsung. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights, but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch image. We awarded it four stars in our Samsung The Freestyle review and it leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we enthusiastically recommend.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $699.99 now $529.99 at Samsung

You can get a decent $170 saving on the vacuum we scored four and a half stars out of five in our Samsung Bespoke Jet review. It's powerful and versatile, with the ability to suck up all sorts of dirt and even mop hard floors. If it's in budget and you need an all-in-one premium solution to your home cleaning needs then this is hard to beat.