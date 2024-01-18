Samsung is slashing TVs for the Super Bowl: $2,000 off 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

Just in time for this year's upcoming Super Bowl, Samsung is slashing prices on older model TVs as they make room for 2024 displays. That means you can score record-low prices on some of Samsung's best-selling 4K, QLED and OLED displays, with over $2,000 in savings.



• Shop more of Samsung's best TV deals



I've listed all the best Samsung TV deals below, which include mid-range 4K TVs, high-end OLED displays, and Samsung's stunning The Frame QLED TV. Some highlights include Samsung's 85-inch Crystal 4K smart TV on sale for $1,199.99, our best-rated TV, the 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99, and the 55-inch The Frame QLED TV marked down to $1,199.



Shop more of Samsung's best TV deals for the Super Bowl below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that end on Sunday, January 21. If you're interested in more bargains, you can visit our Super Bowl TV deals guide for today's best offers around the web.

The best Samsung Super Bowl TV deals

Samsung 85-inch CU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $1,599 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 85-inch model for $1,199.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, a super-slim design and an easy-to-use Tizen operating system make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

Impress everyone at your Super Bowl party with Samsung's bet-selling Frame QLED TV which is on sale for $1,199.99 for the 55-inch model. The gorgeous Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and you can get the 65-inch model on sale for $1,699. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design, making it an excellent display to watch the big game on.

Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and in our review of the Q80C Series, we praised its bright, vibrant picture and reasonable price. Today's Super Bowl TV deal brings this massive 85-inch model down to $1,699.99, which is a fantastic price for a premium TV of this size.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,699.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and you can get the 65-inch model for $2,699.99. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $4,799.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $2,200 discount on Samsung's gorgeous 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, which brings the price down to $2,599.99. The QN90C Series is the ultimate TV to watch the Super Bowl thanks to the incredible brightness and anti-glare screen with Ultra Viewing Angle technology so everyone at your party will have a premium picture experience.

More Super Bowl TV sales

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.