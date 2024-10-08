Need a new tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE just hit a record-low price at Amazon

One of the best deals I’ve seen this Prime Day is for Samsung’s latest mid-range tablet: you can now get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $322.99 (was $449.99) at Amazon. It's also discounted for non-Prime members at a price of $339.99.



In the latter case, it works out cheaper for non-members to buy a month of Amazon Prime for $14.99 to access the better discount, as this would total $337.98. That said, both price points represent a serious saving on an extremely capable tablet – and the Prime-exclusive price is the lowest we’ve ever seen the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $322.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE was already great value for money at its launch price, but this saving of more than $100 makes it a fantastic choice for those in need of a reliable tablet that won't break the bank. Artists and students will be happy to find an S Pen stylus in the box, and the 12MP front-facing camera is ideal for video calls. Looking for a tablet in the UK? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is on sale now for £204.13 (was £289) from Amazon.

The Tab S9 FE packs a high-resolution 10.9-inch screen and a huge 8,000mAh battery into the form factor of the pricier Galaxy Tab S9. Professionals, artists, and students will appreciate the included S Pen stylus, making this is a great buy for web browsing and videos as well as studying and lighter creative work.

The Tab S9 FE doesn’t feature on our list of the best Android tablets, but the Galaxy Tab S9 does, and the FE really isn’t far off if you’re okay with swapping AMOLED for LCD in the display department. It otherwise inherits the smart design, comfortable ergonomics, and premium feel from the S9 lineup, making it an ideal family device or work companion.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE also comes with a nifty 8MP camera – fine for simple shots, scanning documents, and home videos. The front-facing 12MP camera is more in line with what you’d see on a smartphone and is well-suited to video calls.

More Prime Day Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon At a discount of $200, it's hard to turn down the Samsung Galaxy S24. As our Galaxy S24 review found, this is the "pocket powerhouse" of the lineup, offering flagship-tier performance and the most versatile camera system in its price bracket. Add in seven years of software updates and gorgeous 6.2-inch display, and this price becomes all the more exciting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269.99 now $209.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget tablet for home use or lighter work tasks, the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a solid choice that won't break the bank - especially not at this deal price, which knocks $60 off an already very affordable device. The 16:10 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution make it an ideal choice for videos, light gaming, web browsing, or as a family device.

This low Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE price comes courtesy of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which ends at midnight on October 9. Be sure to check out our coverage of the best tablet deals and best Samsung phone deals before the sale ends.

