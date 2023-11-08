Looking for a cheap Black Friday TV? Shop the 9 best deals with prices from $65

The best time to grab a cheap TV is during Black Friday, thanks to stunningly low prices on a range of displays from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. While the official Black Friday deals date is still weeks away, there are plenty of Black Friday TV deals to shop right now, and some of the best offers include budget displays, with prices starting at just $64.99.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through today's sales to bring you the nine best cheap Black Friday TV deals happening right now. Whether you're looking for a big-screen 4K budget display or a small cheap TV for an extra bedroom, our Black Friday TV deals roundup has something for everyone.



Some of the best offers, all of which include record-low prices, are this 50-inch 4K Roku TV from Onn. for just $148, this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV marked down to $399.99 and the highly-rated Hisense 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $698.



See more of today's best-budget Black Friday TV deals below, and keep in mind that today's offers are some of the lowest prices of the year, and we can't guarantee you'll find a better offer at the official 2023 Black Friday event.

Today's 9 best cheap Black Friday TV deals

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K LED TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

One of our favorite cheap Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy is this TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $399.99. A 65-inch 4K smart TV for $399.99 is an incredible price, and this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

Onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $148 at Walmart

A 50-inch 4K smart TV for under $150 is unheard of, and we expect this Onn. set to go fast in Walmart's Black Friday sale. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more, making this fantastic value for a mid-size 4K TV.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $698 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $698 - that's even cheaper than Prime Day. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $429.99 now $298 at Walmart

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a bestseller in last year's Black Friday sale, and Walmart has the 55-inch display back on sale for just $298 – and we don't expect it will hang around for long. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $300, which is an incredible deal.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $599.99.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $268 at Walmart

A mid-size budget option from Walmart's Black Friday sale is this 58-inch Hisense R6 Series TV on sale for just $268 - an incredible price for a 4K smart TV of this size. For that price, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a smaller display to your home, Amazon's early Black Friday deals include this 32-inch Fire TV on sale for a record-low price of just $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Another excellent big-screen budget display is Amazon's 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy

Our cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $64.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution and smart capabilities, you're getting the connections you need to add a cheap streaming device.

