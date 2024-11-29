Best Buy's Black Friday sale has some amazing sales, so I've gone and picked the ones you must check out

Best Buy Black Friday deals (Image credit: Future)

Black Friday has arrived and I'm here to flag the best deals from Best Buy, all in a neatly curated list for your buying pleasure.

Now these are all deals I'd throw my weight behind as someone who's been covering Black Friday for years. So you can rest assured that I'll be flagging proper deals not duds.

• See all of today's deals at Best Buy

I've also tapped up the collective knowledge of the TechRadar team to ensure that I'm flagging some of the best products, not just the cheapest; plus I'll lean on my own personal experience having been a technology journalist for more than a decade.

There are some standout deals like a $220 saving on the most affordable Dyson vacuums ever, a record-low price for the PlayStation 5 and a super-cheap TCL 55-inch 4K TV.

It's also worth noting that the Best Buy Holiday Price Match Guarantee is currently up and running from now until December 2. So that means, in the event that you see something you bought for less than what you paid at Best Buy or an eligible retailer, you can get a refund for the difference.

So lets get into the Best Buy deals.

Best Buy Black Friday deals - my top picks

Deals picked by Deals picked by Roland Moore-Colyer Managing Editor, Mobile Computing and Deals With more than a decade's worth of technology journalism experience, as the manager of the Mobile Computing and Deals verticals at TechRadar, Roland is well placed to flag some of the best tech deals in general and into Black Friday itself. With this experience in mind, he plans to bring you deals around products TechRadar tried and recommend them to you, That way you can be sure you're getting a bargain and not a dud.

TCL F35 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $279.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and brand-new 55-inch TCL TV supports high-quality 4K resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it offers excellent value for money as an all-around display for everyday viewing – and even boasts premium Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and Game Mode features for even better audio and visuals for movies and gaming. All this for around $200 is an incredible Black Friday offer if your budget for a new TV is relatively tight.

Apple MacBook Air M3 (2024): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB If you'd prefer a more modern laptop, this is my top pick for a MacBook deal in the build-up to Black Friday. It's on the latest MacBook Air M3 at Best Buy - in particular the slightly upgraded 16GB configuration. That should afford an edge with overall performance and longevity and today's $200 discount at Best Buy also brings this listing down to its lowest ever price. Generally speaking, this isn't the cheapest MacBook deal I've seen (the M2 was $649 at one point) but it's probably the one I'd spring for right now if it were my own cash.

Sony PlayStation 5: was $499.99 now $424.99 at Best Buy The PS5 is the console I use the most and it's now down to a record-low price for Black Friday. This is just the console by itself and has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all cables. If you or the person you're buying for is a fan of NBA or Fortnite then you can also get bundles with the latest game or extras such as in-game items and V-Bucks included for the same price.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. It's the one I bought last Black Friday and I'm still loving it to this day. With the S90D you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a record-low price.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy The WF-C700N remain some of the best budget earbuds around, more than a year after their launch, especially now they've slipped to under $100 at Best Buy. Our five-star Sony WF-C700N review goes into why we rate them so highly, but the short version is that the mix of sound quality, noise cancellation power and comfort is basically unmatched. Especially at this price, which is a new record-low by $10.

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy Buying a Dyson vacuum cleaner for under $250 is almost unheard of so this is up there as one of the top offers in the Best Buy Black Friday sale for me. With the new Dyson Digital Slim, you get up to 40 minutes of runtime with a motorbar cleaner head designed for deep cleaning all floor types – and an advanced filtration system. Simply put, it’s all the essentials you need in a vacuum from the premium manufacturer.

HP 15 Laptop: was $629.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Best Buy's latest set of Black Friday laptop deals features this slightly older but excellent value all-around device. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SSD, it's a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times and decent battery life. Altogether, this is an impressive laptop for the price.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Best Buy This is a new low price for the fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones and it's a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Coffee Maker: was $159.95 now $99.95 at Best Buy This upgraded version of the single-serve Nespresso machine comes in a sleek black design and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Plus, there's a detachable water tank on the side for easy cleaning and refilling. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Oura Ring Generation 3: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy Save $50 on the up-front cost of either a Heritage or a Horizon (angular surface) design. The Oura Ring Generation 3 is a discreet, accurate tracker with loads of features, and at this price, it's perhaps better value than the Oura Ring 4. This discount saves you the lion's share of a year's subscription to the $5.99 a month Oura Membership, increasing the value of the overall package.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Bundle: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for one of the best action cameras you can buy, then look no further than the GoPro Hero 13 Black. With this healthy $100 saving on the camera and a bundle of handy accessories, you'll be up and running in no time. The camera is easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and is down to its lowest-ever price in Best Buy's Black Friday sale. The combination of its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a class-leading suite of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion. Best Buy has discounted the excellent flagship phone by $350 for Black Friday, so if you've ever been tempted to splash the cash on this beast of a handset, now is the time to do so.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 at Best Buy The latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a hefty discount for Black Friday. Underneath, it's the best Apple Watch on the market, with support for the latest WatchOS11 software. It has great chops for adventure, water sports, mountain biking, climbing, hiking, construction, and anything else you can throw at it. It's got phenomenal battery life, a bright display, and Apple's S9 chip.

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy I've seen the iPad 10.2 stay at under $200 for a few months and while it's an older tablet the value for money is undeniable. If I were shopping for an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this is the one I'd buy as it can do it all without issue. The 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. And with new iPads here the chances are this one won't be available much longer.

Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: was $999 now $699.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Ryzen 7-7435HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB When it comes to bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this heavily discounted Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop at Best Buy. At $300 off, this machine is sitting at a brand-new record-low price and one that's cheaper than any other RTX 4060 gaming laptop right now. Not only is the price great here, but 16GB of RAM and a powerful Ryzen 7 chipset mean that this Lenovo has great performance right out of the box.

Best Buy Black Friday deals - TVs

Insignia F20 Series 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy One of the cheapest TV deals in the Best Buy Black Friday sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $69.99. This is a good display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire interface, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

TCL F35 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $279.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and brand-new 55-inch TCL TV supports high-quality 4K resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it offers excellent value for money as an all-around display for everyday viewing – and even boasts premium Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and Game Mode features for even better audio and visuals for movies and gaming. All this for around $200 is an incredible Black Friday offer if your budget for a new TV is relatively tight.

TCL Q5 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q5 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a solid mid-sized TV for watching shows. movies and sports.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and is down to its lowest-ever price in Best Buy's Black Friday sale. The combination of its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.

LG C4 55-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it – and now this reasonably-sized 55-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. It's the one I bought last Black Friday and I'm still loving it to this day. With the S90D you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a record-low price.