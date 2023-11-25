LG's best gaming monitors are all at their lowest prices ever with these Black Friday deals starting at just $200

The LG UltraGear line of gaming monitors have always been some of the best gaming monitors on the market, and three Black Friday monitor deals have brought some incredible monitors down to their lowest prices ever. This includes the LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B 27-inch QHD monitor for just $199.99 at Amazon, a 33% savings; this LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B 34-inch curved QHD gaming monitor for just $249.99 at Amazon, a 38% discount; and this LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B 34-inch curved QHD gaming monitor with DisplayHDR 400 certification for just $544.99 at Amazon, a 27% price cut.

With Black Friday deals on everything from air fryers to MacBooks and monitors, we're seeing the lowest prices of the year on hundreds of items, but monitors – especially the best gaming monitors – are consistently some of the most popular.

Whichever of the three LG UltraGear monitors your choose, you're going to get fantastic value at these prices, you're getting a 1440p resolution, high refresh rates, and fast GtG pixel response time for ultra-responsive gaming. And with two ultra wide models to choose from, you'll have more screen real estate for gaming, productivity, and whatever else you need.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday LG UltraGear monitor deals

LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B 27-inch QHD monitor: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

This 27-inch QHD (1440p) monitor from LG features a fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms pixel response for fast, responsive gaming, while also featuring 99% sRGB color gamut and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, all for 33% off at Amazon for Black Friday.

LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B 34-inch curved QHD monitor: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

For 38% off right now, you can snag this 34-inch UltraGear gaming monitor with 3440x1440p resolution, 160Hz refresh rate, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, HDR10, 1800R curvature, built-in 7Wx2 speakers, and AMD FreeSync support. It only has a 5ms GtG pixel response, so this isn't the best for competitive gaming, but for everyone else, this is going to be a quick, snappy gaming monitor.

LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B 34-inch curved QHD gaming monitor: was $749.99 now $544.99 at Amazon

This LG UltraGear curved QHD gaming monitor is as good as it gets for a 1440p display, featuring a 160Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG pixel response, VESA DisplayHDR 400, and 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut for brilliant color, and AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility for an incredible gaming experience for 27% off its list price for Black Friday.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!

More LG UltraGear monitor deals

Looking for more LG UltraGear monitor deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US.

More US Black Friday deals

See more of the best Black Friday PC deals and shop for more bargains in our Walmart Black Friday deals guide.