LG's all-new 65-inch C4 OLED TV falls to cheapest price ever for Memorial Day

This year's Memorial Day sales have already brought some serious savings on best-rated TVs, and I've just spotted an incredible deal on a 2024 display. Best Buy has a rare $400 discount on LG's all-new C4 OLED TV, bringing the price of the 65-inch display down to $2,299.99 (was $2,699.99). That's a new record-low price and an incredible deal on a newly released OLED TV.



• Shop more TV deals at Best Buy



Released in March and available to ship in April, the LG C4 OLED TV is on track to be one of this year's best OLED TVs. The L4 is a successor to last year's LG C3 OLED, which has been highly praised at TechRadar. Upgrades to the LG C4 include an improved picture experience with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You're also getting new gaming features and support for AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro technologies.



While the $400 discount might not seem like much, it's rare to see a price cut over $100 on a 2024 OLED TV. We don't expect you'll find a better deal on LG's C4 OLED TV at the official Memorial Day TV sales event, so you should grab this offer now if you want a brand-new, gorgeous OLED display.

Memorial Day TV deal: LG's 65-inch C4 OLED

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a rare $400 discount on the all-new LG C4 OLED TV, bringing the 65-inch display to a new record-low price of $2,299.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

Shop more Memorial Day TV deals at Best Buy

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Just ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales event, Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's best-selling 65-inch TU690T series is down to $399.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $599.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

Grab the best-selling Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $469.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG B3 Series 65-inch TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

One of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy is LG's 65-inch B3, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99. You're getting a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG TV also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.

Shop more Memorial Day sales