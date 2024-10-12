I've scoured Amazon for great Prime Day deals under AU$100 – these are my top 7 finds

Christmas is less than 3 months away, and while it's not time to panic just yet, it is time to start thinking about what gifts to buy, and how to save. Holiday shopping is always going to hurt your wallet, but it doesn't have to break your budget, and usually that means starting your holiday shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But, with Amazon's second Prime Day of 2024 wrapping up at midnight on Sunday, there's a new contender in town if you're looking to save.

There's a whole heap of deals to be had right now. You can save up to AU$500 on the iPhone 13, 14 and 15 ranges, some of our favourite air fryers are heavily discounted, the best stick vacuum on the market is 32% off and even Dyson’s Airwrap is at an all-time low price. But, all those deals still cost you a pretty penny, even if some are almost 50% off.

If you're looking for a Prime Day deal to snag without breaking the bank, these are the seven best deals under AU$100 I’ve found.

Philips Essential Air Fryer: was $199 now $89 at Amazon AU Save AU$110

While its capacity won't win any awards, the 4.1L basket of this air fryer is perfect for a single person or couple, or for cooking up a side of chips or veggies for a larger party. Currently more than 50% off, the powerful little appliance does a lot more than fry, with 12 cooking functions to help you quickly cook in various ways. It's been as low as AU$79 before, but for just AU$89 it's still a darn good pick-up.

Oral-B Pro 2000: was $199.99 now $67.15 at Amazon AU Save AU$132.84

Looking to elevate your pearly whites? How's a saving of more than AU$130 sound? You can save a massive 66% on this oscillating electric toothbrush, letting you give your mouth supreme care without blowing the budget. With a 2-minute timer to stop you from brushing too much or too little, it's an easy recommendation at this price.

Logitech MK850 Performance wireless bundle: was $199.95 now $96.90 at Amazon AU Save AU$103.05

If you or someone you love needs to revitalise their home office, this keyboard and mouse combo from Logitech is just what the doctor ordered, especially when you'll save more than AU$100. You get a full size keyboard, with a number pad and wrist support included for more comfortable long periods of typing, and a Bluetooth mouse with a hyper-fast scroll wheel to save you time in large-scale documents. While you won't find either in our guide to the best keyboard and best mouse, together they make for a very attractive deal that's great for daily use.

Ring Video Doorbell (battery): was $149 now $99 at Amazon AU Save AU$50

Find yourself sleeping with one eye open? Maybe you've missed one too many Amazon deliveries. If so, this 1080p HD video doorbell is exactly what you're looking for, now just AU$99. By syncing with your phone at all hours and in any location, you'll get notifications when anyone presses the doorbell or activates the motion sensors. Plus, it's completely powered by a built-in rechargeable battery that will last months, or it can also easily be wired into your home's electrical system for consistent power.

Sony WF-C500 earbuds : was $149.95 now $72 at Amazon AU Save AU$77.95

We love the value these earbuds provide at full price, so to grab them while saving almost AU$80 is one helluva deal. You get powerful sound from compact, comfortable buds, 10 hours of playtime and one of the better app experiences on the market. Their sound could be bassier, but at this discounted price, that's nitpicking of the highest regard.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $149 now $99 at Amazon AU Save AU$50

The Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker that provides surprisingly vibrant sound, while also excelling as an alarm clock – waking you up in a peaceful manner with your favourite song, as well as showing or telling you the time whenever you need it. Of course, you can ask Alexa for the weather, the latest news, or to play music, and it can even control your smart home products, if you have them. With its first discount Down Under, it's a near essential item to have by your bedside.