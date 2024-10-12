I've scoured Amazon for great Prime Day deals under AU$100 – these are my top 7 finds
Check out these affordable Prime Day discounts before they're gone
Christmas is less than 3 months away, and while it's not time to panic just yet, it is time to start thinking about what gifts to buy, and how to save. Holiday shopping is always going to hurt your wallet, but it doesn't have to break your budget, and usually that means starting your holiday shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But, with Amazon's second Prime Day of 2024 wrapping up at midnight on Sunday, there's a new contender in town if you're looking to save.
There's a whole heap of deals to be had right now. You can save up to AU$500 on the iPhone 13, 14 and 15 ranges, some of our favourite air fryers are heavily discounted, the best stick vacuum on the market is 32% off and even Dyson’s Airwrap is at an all-time low price. But, all those deals still cost you a pretty penny, even if some are almost 50% off.
If you're looking for a Prime Day deal to snag without breaking the bank, these are the seven best deals under AU$100 I’ve found.
Save AU$110
While its capacity won't win any awards, the 4.1L basket of this air fryer is perfect for a single person or couple, or for cooking up a side of chips or veggies for a larger party. Currently more than 50% off, the powerful little appliance does a lot more than fry, with 12 cooking functions to help you quickly cook in various ways. It's been as low as AU$79 before, but for just AU$89 it's still a darn good pick-up.
Save AU$132.84
Looking to elevate your pearly whites? How's a saving of more than AU$130 sound? You can save a massive 66% on this oscillating electric toothbrush, letting you give your mouth supreme care without blowing the budget. With a 2-minute timer to stop you from brushing too much or too little, it's an easy recommendation at this price.
Save AU$103.05
If you or someone you love needs to revitalise their home office, this keyboard and mouse combo from Logitech is just what the doctor ordered, especially when you'll save more than AU$100. You get a full size keyboard, with a number pad and wrist support included for more comfortable long periods of typing, and a Bluetooth mouse with a hyper-fast scroll wheel to save you time in large-scale documents. While you won't find either in our guide to the best keyboard and best mouse, together they make for a very attractive deal that's great for daily use.
Save AU$50
Find yourself sleeping with one eye open? Maybe you've missed one too many Amazon deliveries. If so, this 1080p HD video doorbell is exactly what you're looking for, now just AU$99. By syncing with your phone at all hours and in any location, you'll get notifications when anyone presses the doorbell or activates the motion sensors. Plus, it's completely powered by a built-in rechargeable battery that will last months, or it can also easily be wired into your home's electrical system for consistent power.
Save AU$33
We absolutely loved the 1More Sonoflow in our review, with their comfort, active noise cancelling and behemoth 70 hours of battery life shining even among the best pairs of headphones on the market. This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen – they've been about AU$7 cheaper – but this is still very much a deal worth listening to.
We haven't tried them yet, but the even more affordable Sonoflow SE model is available for AU$66.38 (down from AU$89.99).
Save AU$77.95
We love the value these earbuds provide at full price, so to grab them while saving almost AU$80 is one helluva deal. You get powerful sound from compact, comfortable buds, 10 hours of playtime and one of the better app experiences on the market. Their sound could be bassier, but at this discounted price, that's nitpicking of the highest regard.
Save AU$50
The Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker that provides surprisingly vibrant sound, while also excelling as an alarm clock – waking you up in a peaceful manner with your favourite song, as well as showing or telling you the time whenever you need it. Of course, you can ask Alexa for the weather, the latest news, or to play music, and it can even control your smart home products, if you have them. With its first discount Down Under, it's a near essential item to have by your bedside.
You might also like...
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
A Digital Content Writer for the Australian TechRadar team, Max covers all things tech and lifestyle and is keen on using tech to make life easier. A 2023 journalism graduate, Max has written across sports, entertainment and business for brands like Zero Digital Media and Valnet.Inc, but found his love for tech in his time at GadgetUser. At home when covering everything from the latest deal and coupon code to the most recent streaming service output, phone or smartwatch, Max excels at using his research, experience and writing ability give you more time to use your tech, not waste time finding it.