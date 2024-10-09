I've been testing robot vacuums for years and these are the 5 Prime Day deals I'd recommend

Tired of vacuuming and mopping the floors in your home yourself? You can always get something else to do it for you, like a robot vacuum cleaner.

With technology having evolved to a point where these autonomous floor cleaners can also clean themselves, requiring minimal effort from you, it's possible to outsource this chore entirely. And you don't even have to spend top dollar to do so – with Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year currently ongoing, you can pick up a robovac from some of the top brands for a fraction of their price.

Admittedly there's a risk involved with any smart home technology and that's the case with the premium robot vacuum cleaners that have an on-board camera (this is used to navigate obstacles). With the recent news about how easy to is to hack an Ecovacs robovac, it's fair to be cautious when investing in a big-ticket item like this, but you can take precautions – like ensuring your Wi-Fi password is uncrackable and you can always cover the camera if you are worried about privacy.

I've tested a lot of robot vacuum cleaners over the years for TechRadar and I've picked my top 5 Prime Day robovac deals available on Amazon AU right now – only one of them has an on-board camera and it's not an Ecovacs. The models on sale include very premium options from Dreame to good-value alternatives from Ecovacs. I've also listed affordable Roomba and Eufy robovacs too. Naturally they vary in functionality, given the price range here, so take a look at the description for each one to see if they suit your needs.

The best Prime Day robovac deals in Australia

Best budget buy iRobot Roomba 692: was $499 now $329 at Amazon AU Save AU$170

It might be getting long in the tooth, but if you want a good ol' Roomba – the name that's practically synonymous with robot vacuums – then this is quite the bargain. It's AU$10 cheaper than Prime Day in July, and will vacuum well, plus has a decent navigation system – but newer models are definitely more capable (albeit a lot more expensive). For a daily light clean on hard floors, though, this'll do just fine. Also consider: if you want something newer, the Eufy Clean X8 Pro is half price – just AU$399.50 (down from AU$799.95)

Best value Ecovacs Deebot T30 Pro Omni: was $1,749 now $1,299 at Amazon AU Save AU$450

While not quite 'cheap', this 26% discount makes the T30 Pro Omni a compelling option for a fully autonomous robot vacuum cleaner. It maps and navigates remarkably well, has rather impressive suction and the mopping ain't too shabby either. It will empty its own bin, clean out dirty mop water, refill with clean, and then wash and dry its mop pads too. It's also not too large. Similar robovacs usually cost upwards of two grand.

Best premium Dreame L20 Ultra robot vacuum: was $2,699 now $1,790 at Amazon AU Save AU$909

This robovac is more than capable of keeping your floors clean – it vacuums, mops, empties its own dustbin, cleans out its dirty water, refills with clean and dries out the mop pads too. We liked it in our Dreame L20 Ultra review, with out biggest gripe being its price tag, and that's now taken care of with this 34% discount. It ain't a bad time to suck up those savings (pardon the pun) and, if you're worried about the on-board camera, you can keep it covered.

Best for carpets Narwal Freo X Ultra: was $1,954.14 now $1,699 at Amazon AU Save AU$255.14

While the discount here isn't as steep as any of the other robovacs on this list, I had to list it here as its 8,200Pa of suction is excellent for carpet cleaning. In our Narwal Freo X Ultra review, we found that it was great at sucking up both fine dust as well as larger debris like cereal. We also found the side brushes can sweep out room edges effectively too. The one big issue with this robovac is the app won't allow you to demarcate open-plan spaces into 'rooms' which can make zone cleaning a little annoying.