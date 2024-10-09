I've been testing robot vacuums for years and these are the 5 Prime Day deals I'd recommend
From budget bargains to mopping monsters – there's up to 50% off on Amazon
Tired of vacuuming and mopping the floors in your home yourself? You can always get something else to do it for you, like a robot vacuum cleaner.
With technology having evolved to a point where these autonomous floor cleaners can also clean themselves, requiring minimal effort from you, it's possible to outsource this chore entirely. And you don't even have to spend top dollar to do so – with Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year currently ongoing, you can pick up a robovac from some of the top brands for a fraction of their price.
Admittedly there's a risk involved with any smart home technology and that's the case with the premium robot vacuum cleaners that have an on-board camera (this is used to navigate obstacles). With the recent news about how easy to is to hack an Ecovacs robovac, it's fair to be cautious when investing in a big-ticket item like this, but you can take precautions – like ensuring your Wi-Fi password is uncrackable and you can always cover the camera if you are worried about privacy.
I've tested a lot of robot vacuum cleaners over the years for TechRadar and I've picked my top 5 Prime Day robovac deals available on Amazon AU right now – only one of them has an on-board camera and it's not an Ecovacs. The models on sale include very premium options from Dreame to good-value alternatives from Ecovacs. I've also listed affordable Roomba and Eufy robovacs too. Naturally they vary in functionality, given the price range here, so take a look at the description for each one to see if they suit your needs.
The best Prime Day robovac deals in Australia
Save AU$170
It might be getting long in the tooth, but if you want a good ol' Roomba – the name that's practically synonymous with robot vacuums – then this is quite the bargain. It's AU$10 cheaper than Prime Day in July, and will vacuum well, plus has a decent navigation system – but newer models are definitely more capable (albeit a lot more expensive). For a daily light clean on hard floors, though, this'll do just fine.
Also consider: if you want something newer, the Eufy Clean X8 Pro is half price – just AU$399.50 (down from AU$799.95)
Save AU$450
While not quite 'cheap', this 26% discount makes the T30 Pro Omni a compelling option for a fully autonomous robot vacuum cleaner. It maps and navigates remarkably well, has rather impressive suction and the mopping ain't too shabby either. It will empty its own bin, clean out dirty mop water, refill with clean, and then wash and dry its mop pads too. It's also not too large. Similar robovacs usually cost upwards of two grand.
Save AU$550
This robot vacuum stands out with load's of great features, including a bagless self emptying station that help reduces the cost of operation. For the full insight, check out our Eureka E10s review where we give it 4 stars. Considering it's pretty new, the 50% discount here is excellent, and the same price as Prime Day in July. Oh, and it also comes in white if you'd prefer.
The premium Eureka J12 Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner is also discounted, and the AU$899 (was AU$1,599) price is the cheapest we have seen yet.
Save AU$909
This robovac is more than capable of keeping your floors clean – it vacuums, mops, empties its own dustbin, cleans out its dirty water, refills with clean and dries out the mop pads too. We liked it in our Dreame L20 Ultra review, with out biggest gripe being its price tag, and that's now taken care of with this 34% discount. It ain't a bad time to suck up those savings (pardon the pun) and, if you're worried about the on-board camera, you can keep it covered.
Save AU$255.14
While the discount here isn't as steep as any of the other robovacs on this list, I had to list it here as its 8,200Pa of suction is excellent for carpet cleaning. In our Narwal Freo X Ultra review, we found that it was great at sucking up both fine dust as well as larger debris like cereal. We also found the side brushes can sweep out room edges effectively too. The one big issue with this robovac is the app won't allow you to demarcate open-plan spaces into 'rooms' which can make zone cleaning a little annoying.
- Shop more discounts in our dedicated Amazon Prime Day deals coverage or check out all the Prime Big Deal Days discounts at Amazon.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
While she's happiest with a camera in her hand, Sharmishta's main priority is being TechRadar's APAC Managing Editor, looking after the day-to-day functioning of the Australian, New Zealand and Singapore editions of the site, steering everything from news and reviews to ecommerce content like deals and coupon codes. While she loves reviewing cameras and lenses when she can, she's also an avid reader and has become quite the expert on ereaders and E Ink writing tablets, having appeared on Singaporean radio to talk about these underrated devices. Other than her duties at TechRadar, she's also the Managing Editor of the Australian edition of Digital Camera World, and writes for Tom's Guide and T3.