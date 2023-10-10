I'm getting these Prime Day Lego Harry Potter & Star Wars deals, because I'm an adult and no-one can stop me

I could lie. I could say I want to buy these Lego deals for my nieces and nephews, but I don't want to start peddling falsehoods to TechRadar readers. I read a lot of Harry Potter and watched a lot of Star Wars growing up, and I'm prepared to accio those deals into my lap (that's a summoning spell, for you muggles) today and tomorrow. Just for me.

October’s Amazon Prime Day, or Big Deal Days as it’s calling the sales event, is chock-full of toy sales, but these Lego deals take the cake. Below, you'll find my pick of the bunch.

I've also bulked out the lists with some other Lego deals that aren't focused on films, in case you fancy browsing the Prime Day deals for gifts (for someone other than yourself). We've also got more than 45 of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals to browse in the US, and even more deals in the UK.

US Lego Amazon Prime Day deals

Lego Star Wars AT-AT walker: was $169.99 now $118.99 deal at Amazon

Save $51 on this 1,627-piece set depicting the giant AT-AT walkers, re-released for Empire Strikes Back's 40th anniversary. Minifigs include Snowtroopers and Luke, complete with a cable that attaches to the Walkers' underbelly.

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Starship: Was $49.99 now $38.99 at Amazon

Save 22% on Boba Fett's iconic right-angle starship, with rotating wings and a bonus Mandalorian minifig with Beskar spear. This is the way.

Lego Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets castle: was $149.99 now $114.99 at Amazon

Discounts on Harry Potter sets are a bit thin on the ground compared to the UK, but this Hogwarts model opens up to contain the Chamber of Secrets, complete with spooky basilisk bigfig.

Lego Harry Potter Hogsmeade village: was $89.99 now $71.99 at Amazon

Save $18 on this Hogsmeade set with Honeydukes' sweetshop and the Three Broomsticks, with a 20-year anniversary commemorative golden Ron Weasley.

LEGO icons pickup truck 10290: was $129.99 now $90.99 at Amazon

Save a chunky $40 on this classic 1950s vintage pickup truck set for adults, with lots of charming details like accessories and opening doors. A top-quality modeling activity and satisfying purchase. No movie licensing, just good old fashioned fun for grownups.

UK Lego Amazon Prime Day deals

Lego Harry Potter Shrieking Shack and Whomping Willow playset: was £79.99 now £59.49 at Amazon

A pair of classic interlinked locations from the Harry Potter books and movies, the playset comes with six minifigures including Harry, Ron, Hermione, Lupin, Sirius and a scary werewolf. Save £20.

Lego Harry Potter No. 4 Privet Drive: was £69.99 now £41.99 at Amazon

Save a spellbinding 40% on this Harry Potter lego playset from Chamber of Secrets, featuring a flying Ford Anglia, Dobby the house-elf and his levitating cake. Bad Dobby!

Lego Star Wars Death Star Trench Run diorama: w as £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Save 33% on this diorama of Luke Skywalker's run down the trenches of the first Death Star, with Darth Vader's TIE fighter in hot pursuit, with commemorative plaque. One for adults, with 665 pieces. Vroom!

Lego Luke Skywalker's X-Wing: was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

I need it. Luke Skywalker's X-Wing: other than the legendary Lego Millennium Falcon, this is THE set for discerning Star Wars fans, and for under £30, it's a steal. Comes with Luke, R2, Leia, and, er, General Dodonna. Red Five, standing by!

Lego Ninjago Lloyd's golden dragon: was £129.99 now £85.99 at Amazon

Look, I don't really know much about Ninjago. But I do know one thing: kids are mad for it. This four-headed golden dragon set with exclusive minifigs has its price slashed by £44, making it a pretty good deal on Ninjago's biggest dragon playset yet.

Lego Technic 42115 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: was £389.99 now £291.99 at Amazon

For something more advanced, this 3,696-piece Technic set allows you to build a 1.8-scale Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 with a V12 engine, opening hood and all sorts of intricate, accurate detail.