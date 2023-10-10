Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – 45 deals you can shop right now

It's here; the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days sale is now live with thousands of discounts on TVs, Amazon devices, best-selling appliances, Apple gadgets, clothing, and more. As a seasoned deals editor, I've gone through the sale and picked out the 45 best offers that represent outstanding value with record-low prices on some of this year's best-selling tech, home appliances, smart home gadgets, and more.

What is the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sale? Besides a mouthful, it's the 2nd Amazon Prime Day sale of the year (the first sale was held in July), with two days of exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members.

So read on for the best deals, and keep in mind that all offers will end tomorrow night at Midnight.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – Amazon Echo

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to a record-low price in today's early Prime Day deals. Prime members can get the 5th generation smart speaker for just $22.99 - a massive 54% discount and beating last year's Black Friday price. The Amazon Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – Amazon tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This early Prime Day deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – smart home

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99, which is $5 less than the record-low set during last year's Black Friday sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – TVs

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV: was $119.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Today's cheapest TV deal from Amazon's early Prime Day deal is this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $69.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom, and while the F20-Series lacks 4K capabilities, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire operating system and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $379.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite early Prime Day deals is this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $379.99. A 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $399.99 is an incredible price and this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,096.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly smaller display, Amazon has the top-rated LG C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,096.99 for the 55-inch model. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – streaming devices

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – Apple devices

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

Noise-cancelling earbuds are a college must-have, and Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2, on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – home