I'm a laptop expert, and these are the best Prime Day computer deals that I’d actually buy

I've been covering laptops and computer deals during events like Prime Day and Black Friday for a long time now, and every year I see a huge influx of deals… but very few I'd actually buy.

I've been carefully curating the best laptop Prime Day deals, but if you really want to know what a laptop expert thinks are the absolute best of the best offers that should not be missed, then read on.

Prime Day ends at midnight, July 17, so many of these deals only have a few hours left to run, and while you shouldn't rush a decision when it comes to expensive tech, you can trust me when I say these deals are definitely worth considering if you're looking for a new laptop or computer. I've also included some great peripheral deals as well.

US computing deals

Acer Aspire 3: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - Windows 11 If you want a cheap Windows laptop then Amazon has this Acer Aspire 3 on sale for under $300. With an AMD Ryzen processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers an acceptable level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks and video calls. The 128GB SSD is small but that's enough space for your most important files and applications. Modern Wi-Fi 6 tech for a reliable wireless connection and 8.5 hours of battery life round out this solid portable machine for the price.

Apple Mac mini with M2: was $599 now $479 at Amazon

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB Unified Memory

Storage - 256GB SSD

OS - macOS The best compact computer on the market, bar none. The latest Mac mini, released in 2023, comes with Apple's M2 chip, which offers strong performance across creative and productivity tasks. At just five hundred bucks, it's an absolute steal for anyone who needs a new home system.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $649 at Walmart

Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M1

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Walmart is offering the MacBook Air M1 for a new record-low price of $649, which is a steal for the device that sat atop our best laptop guide for many months. It may be a little dated now but this is still a powerful Apple device that holds up well in 2024. It can handle the computing needs of most users: be that work, browsing, video calls and even some creative tasks such as video and photo editing. Just be aware that Apple has ceased production on this model, so while it's still being supported, it may be your last chance to snag one of the best laptop deals ever before it disappears from the digital shelves for good.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Don't miss this great MacBook Air M2 deal from Amazon. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the investment.

Acer Predator Triton 14 gaming laptop: was $1,999.99 now $1,149.99 at Amazon

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11



The Acer Predator Triton 14 is probably one of the best gaming laptops on the market right now, and with that juicy 43% discount it's a deal you simply cannot miss! With super fast performance thanks to the RTX 4070 and the Intel Core i7 processor you'll be gaming at the best performance possible on a laptop. At 14-inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a WQXGA Mini LED-backlit IPS LCD panel - this display clocks in with a 250Hz refresh and is DisplayHDR 600 Certified. Farewell blur, and hello clear, crisp, high-octane gameplay.

Asus Dual RTX 4060 Ti White OC Edition: was $420 now $394 at Amazon

It's a return to the previous historic lowest-ever price for the Asus Dual RTX 4060 Ti White OC Edition which we previously saw over the Christmas period last year. Don't miss your shot at getting the dual-fan GPU for less.

Asus ProArt RTX 4070 Ti Super OC Edition: was $859.99 now $816.99 at Amazon

There's a full $60 off the Asus ProArt RTX 4070 Ti Super OC Edition which brings the card much closer to the standard MSRP for the base model. This triple-fan setup is overclock-ready with a sleek 2.5-slot thickness for setups of all sizes.

Samsung ViewFinity UR59C: was $499.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

Save a hefty $220 on this classy 32-inch monitor from Samsung. With a curved 4K panel supporting a billion color hues, multi-device connectivity, and Samsung's UHD upscaling technology, this is a great deal for anyone who wants a premium-looking monitor that won't break the bank.

LG UltraGear 45GR65DC-B: was $699.99 now $522.49 at Amazon

The "let's take a silly one!" of gaming monitors, the legendary LG UltraGear 45 is a massive curved ultrawide display packing a 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification for incredible visuals. Even setting aside its impressive gaming chops, this is the multi-tasking monitor for people who don't want a dual-screen setup.

Skytech Gaming Azure: was $2,202 now $1,599.99 at Amazon

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

GPU - RTX 4070

RAM - 32GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 While Skytech traditionally has a reputation for expensive custom builds, this Prime Day deal knocks a ton off the sticker price, coming just under the $1,600 range for the first time we can verify. It's a full $100 cheaper than the previous historic lowest-ever rate, too.

UK computing deals

Acer Chromebook 311: was £229.99 now £177 at Amazon

Display - 11.6 inches

Processor - MediaTek MT8183

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS One of the best cheap laptop deals available is this Acer Chromebook 311 at Amazon. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life that just needs to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price that boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life and a small 11-inch display to make it easily portable.

Asus Vivobook 15: was £499.99 now £279.99 at Amazon

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 A more budget-friendly laptop that's suitable for your general purpose needs. It has Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB of RAM, or 512GB SSD storage, and features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, which can be laid flat at 180°.

Apple Mac mini with M2: was £649 now £582.97 at Amazon

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB Unified Memory

Storage - 256GB SSD

OS - macOS It might not be as heavily discounted in the UK as the US, but the M2 Mac mini is still a brilliant choice of compact computer for your home or office. The M2 chip offers excellent performance, and with a full suite of physical ports, you'll never be lacking in connectivity.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £749.99 now £499.99 at Amazon

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 A laptop at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. We would have preferred a more powerful processor to help it keep up with more demanding jobs, but this is still a reasonably powerful laptop for handling the majority of computing needs.

HP Victus 16: was £949.99 now £579.99 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch 1080p 144Hz

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

GPU - RTX 3050

RAM - 16GB DDR4

Storage - 512GB NVMe SSD

OS - Windows 11 Don't miss this massive saving on the HP Victus 16 which takes the previously pricey RTX 3050 laptop down to incredibly aggressive territory well under the £700 range. As a machine for Game Pass and popular launchers, it should be all you need for 1080p gaming in medium settings.

Asus TUF Gaming A15: was £1,089.99 now £899.99 at Amazon

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7

GPU - Nvidia RTX 4060

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 This excellent budget gaming laptop is equipped with a Ryzen 7 processor and Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, meaning it can handle all the latest games at 1080p with its 144Hz FHD screen. The price has dropped a decent amount for Prime Day, which means this is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy for under £1,000 - but stock is selling out fast.

