Hurry! These Black Friday best sellers are still on sale – but time's running out

Black Friday best sellers you can still nab

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) | AU$219 AU$158 on Amazon (save AU$61) We might not see another deal on the Apple AirPods 2 again anytime soon, and Amazon appears to have the best current price on them post Black Friday, though JB Hi-Fi isn't far behind at AU$159. Of course, the AirPods 2 are now close four years old, so if you want to nab the newer 2021 AirPods, they're also available at Amazon but for AU$120 more.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 | AU$149 AU$99 at Amazon (save AU$50) As one of the best Bluetooth speakers, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 makes a great stocking stuffer. With a compact build and up to 14 hours of battery life, you’ll be able to blast your tunes wherever you go – even by the pool thanks to its IP67 rating and ability to float. This price is only available on the bright blue speaker though – the others start from AU$109.95.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) | AU$119 AU$54 on Amazon (save AU$65) Amazon recently released its latest generation of Fire TV Sticks, so we were pretty thrilled to find them on sale come Black Friday. You can still pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just AU$54 at Amazon and it's really easy to setup – plug it into your TV's HDMI port then you'll be given access to a convenient hub where you can keep all your streaming apps up-to-date. The 4K Max version has 16GB of storage built in and better performance than the Fire TV Stick 4K, but if you don't mind only 8GB of storage, the mid-range model is also on sale for AU$34.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) | AU$59 from AU$37 on Amazon (save AU$22) A modest saving of AU$22 here might not seem like much, but for just AU$37, you'll be able to transform your home TV with this useful little dongle –potentially saving you hundreds on buying a whole new TV. The Chromecast with Google TV HD is Google's alternative to Amazon's Fire TV stick – offering a way to keep your TV's apps updated even after your TV's OS has hit its lifespan. There's also a 4K option available at Amazon, and it's also on sale, coming down from AU$99 to AU$75.

Apple AirTags (4 pack) | AU$165 AU$132.30 at DigiDirect (save AU$32.70) They were sold out for a while, but the Apple AirTags have since come back in stock for the Black Friday sales price of AU$132.30 for a pack of four. These handy-dandy little tags will help you keep track of your belongings – simply fix them to a keyring for your keys or slip them into your luggage or bag and you're set to track them directly from your iPhone.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones SE | AU$449.95 AU$249 at Amazon (save AU$200) We've seen these headphones at a lower price, but a 44% discount is still a wonderful deal. Packing in 22 hours of playback in a single charge, the Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones SE offer great quality audio and strong connectivity thanks to Bluetooth 5.1. Plus they come with a convenient carry case and a 3.5mm cable, so you can still use them with devices that don't have Bluetooth built in.

Sennheiser 450BT | AU$168 from AU$110 at Amazon (save up to AU$58) The original RRP for the Sennheiser 450BT headphones was AU$299, so this is a much bigger discount that you'd think. At just AU$110, you'll get the Alexa compatible pair, the Sennheisier 450SE, or you can pay a little more for the original Sennheiser 40BT at AU$135. Boasting 30 hours of battery life and featuring active noise cancellation, these headphones are a good budget option at this price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$439 from AU$320.45 at The Good Guys eBay (save up to AU$118.55) The Sony WH-1000XM4 still take the number one spot in our list of best noise-cancelling headphones, despite being succeeded by the Sony WH-1000XM5's. Coming with perfect combination of effective noise cancellation, sound quality and value when compared against newer competition, they really are the complete package. At AU$320.45, this is a good bargain to snatch up, as it even beats the price these cans hit during Black Friday. The catch – the full discount is only available to eBay Plus members who use the code BDEC15, but non-members can use BDEC10 to nab them for AU$339.30 instead – there is also an AU$8 shipping fee though added at checkout.

Logitech MX Master 3S | AU$169.95 AU$123 at Amazon (save AU$46.95) We think the Logitech MX Master 3S is best mouse you can buy, and while it hit AU$104 during Black Friday, it still has a 28% discount after the official sales date. It comes with a long battery life, and Logitech says you should get up to 70 days of charge out of it. The mouse has an 8,000 DPI sensor too, which allow you to use it on lots of surfaces, including glass. Plus, if you're looking for a mouse for the office, the Logitech MX Master 3S is a quiet performer – so you won't disturb those around you while you click away.

Samsung EVO Plus MicroSD card 128GB | AU$30 AU$22 (save AU$8) We often see the Samsung Evo Plus MicroSD below it's RRP, and even across Black Friday it's price fluctuated. Thankfully, it's got a modest discount on it right now – coming down to AU$22. If you don't need as much storage, the 64GB option is also on sale for AU$12 as well. These are great prices for UHS-1 SDR104, Class 10 cards that can do up to 130MB/s read speeds.

MSI GF63 Thin (12VF-435AU) | i5-12450H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 4060 | AU$1,399 AU$1,299 at Amazon (save AU$100) You might have missed the AU$1,274 deal on this MSI gaming laptop, but if you don't mind paying a little more, it's still on sale for AU$1,299 at Amazon. The 12th gen CPU isn't the latest and greatest but that has little impact for gaming, especially with the RTX 4060 GPU including in this laptop. You get 16GB of RAM and a 144Hz IPS-level 1920 x 1080 screen. It's highly portable too, weighing in at just 1.86KG. It offers great bang for your buck.

Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502) | i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,199 AU$749 on Amazon (save AU$450) There's still a solid 37.5% discount on Amazon means this 15-inch Windows machine is a fantastic bargain. It's powered by last year's 12th-gen Core i5 CPU with 8GB of memory to keep things ticking along, plus 512GB of storage – great for a general everyday laptop.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) | M2 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$2,199 AU$1,979 on Amazon (save AU$220) This is the MacBook Air for 2023, and it’s only been available since June. During the peak of Black Friday, JB Hi-Fi knocked AU$402 off the asking price for the 512GB model, which was a stellar discount for a newer Apple product. That deal has since ended, but Amazon is offering the laptop with 256GB of storage for AU$1,979, which is 10% off. If you don’t mind sacrificing a little portability for a gorgeous 15-inch screen, the MacBook Air (2023) could be a great purchase.

HP Envy x360 (13-bf0086TU) 2-in-1 laptop | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,999 AU$1,499 at HP (save AU$500) 2-in-1's can't really be beaten when it comes to flexibility – the versatile design allows you to use them as both a laptop and tablet as the need arrives, making them a good option for someone who likes to jot down notes, rather than type, or for artists who want a device they can sketch on. The HP Envy x360 comes with a 12th-gen Intel Evo i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a solid AU$500 discount direct from HP right now.

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 | AU$1,939 AU$1,239 at Lenovo (save AU$700) The Lenovo LOQ laptop might not have the premium build of some other laptops out there – it's been described as a 'bit plasticky' by some, but it does come with some pretty solid specs at this price. You're getting the latest 13th-gen Intel i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for just AU$1,239 – AU$700 off it's regular price, so long as you use the code GIFTING directly on the Lenovo website.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD with heatsink | AU$254 AU$205.85 at Amazon (save AU$48.15) During Black Friday, the Corsair MP600 Pro nabbed a really decent discount of AU$65, it has since jumped back up to AU$205.85, but for a AU$48 discount, you're getting a a solid SSD that's perfect for your PS5 – it's exceptional heatsink and performance really helps it to stand apart from other options out there.

Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD (2TB) | AU$349 AU$249 (save AU$100) Looking for sturdy yet portable storage to hold all your pictures or documents? The Samsung T7 shield is paced into a IP65 water and dust resistant case, so it's a hardy portable SSD that can withstand bumps, dirt and even being splashed with water. This one 2TB of space, so you'll have plenty of room, plus a USB-C port that allows for transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. Don't need 2TB? Score the 1TB option for AU$200 instead.

LG UltraGear 34 inch ultrawide monitor (34GP63A) | AU$699 AU$479 at Amazon (save AU$220) Are you after a big display? Look no further than this 34-inch LG UltraGear Ultrawide monitor, now on sale for AU$220 at Amazon. A great price for a big 21:9 1440p display, it also boasts a respectable refresh rate of 160Hz and a 1ms response time plus HDR10 and FreeSync Premium. Under AU$500 for a display of this size and smoothness is a good catch, if you're not wanting to spend over a grand on a screen with noticeably better specs.