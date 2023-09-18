Amazon just dropped early Prime Day deals - here's what I recommend buying now

The dates for this year's 2nd Amazon Prime Day sale have been announced for October 10 and 11, and the retailer is giving us a sneak peek with deals you can shop right now. The two-day event, named 'Prime Big Deal Days,' will be a preview of November's Black Friday deals event with discounts on Amazon's own devices and best-selling brands including Samsung, Apple, and Dyson.



While we typically don't see early Prime Day deals until the week before the official sale, the retailer has surprised us with deals you can shop starting today, and I'm listing the best offers below. The deals I've selected represent genuine bargains, thanks to record-low prices and significant price cuts that i don't expect to go any lower during Amazon's official sale.



Some of our favorite offers include this 32-inch Amazon HD Fire TV for just $129.99 (was $199.99), the viral Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner marked down to $124.99 (was $199.99), and the top-rated Hamilton Beach The Scoop coffee maker on sale for $55.99 (was $69.99) - the lowest price we've ever seen.



See more of the best early Prime Day deals below, and keep in mind that you must be a Prime member to shop today's offers. Not a member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's October Prime Big Deals Days sale event.

Today's best early Prime Day deals

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab a cheap TV, you can get this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker: was $49.95 was $39.95 at Amazon

Grab the best-selling JBL Go 3 portable speaker for just $39.95 at Amazon's early Prime Day sale. With over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the waterproof speaker delivers powerful audio and bass despite its small size and provides up to five hours of playtime on a single charge.

Hamilton Beach The Scoop Coffee Maker: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap coffee maker? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include Hamilton Beach's The Scoop coffee machine for $55.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and you won't ever have to worry about measuring your coffee, thanks to the mesh brew basket that doubles as a scoop.

Hamilton Beach Quantum Toaster Oven Air Fryer: was $109.99 now $87.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get the Hamilton Beach Quantum Toaster oven for $87.99 - the best deal we've ever seen. The toaster oven can do it all, including air fry, bake, convection bake, broil, and toast, and it features a large interior that fits a whole 5 lb. chicken.

Bissell Spot Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $139.99 now $124.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners are always popular at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the Little Green Pet Deluxe on sale for $124.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Christmas Tree: was $369.99 now $174.99 at Amazon

If you haven't picked out your Christmas Tree this year, Amazon's sale is offering a massive $195 discount on this beautiful, pre-lit, artificial tree. The top-rated Winchester Pine Full from National Tree Company is 7.5 feet tall with a 60-inch base diameter and is pre-lit with 500 multicolor lights that remain lit even when a bulb goes out.

JBL Live 460NC Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $129.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

These on-ear JBL headphones are down to $99.95 at Amazon, which is the best deal we've seen all year. The JBL Live 460NC headphones deliver impressive sound thanks to the 40mm drivers, active noise-canceling technology, and up to 50 hours of battery life.

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: was $569.90 now $465 at Amazon

Prime members can get the top-rated Dyson V11 on sale for a record-low price of $465. Perfect for pet owners, the cordless vacuum provides deep suction and de-tangles as you clean with 60 minutes of run time. The Dyson V11 also can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was $309.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is packed with health and fitness features, including activity and sleep tracking and advanced heart rate monitoring that will notify you when an irregular heartbeat is detected. You're also getting a slim, lightweight design, GPS technology, and a 24-hour battery life. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the smartwatch down to $209.99, which is the lowest price we've seen since July of this year.

