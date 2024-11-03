Amazon has a ton of tech gadgets on sale ahead of Black Friday – shop the 15 best

November has arrived, which means Black Friday deals are almost here. To give you a teaser, Amazon has just launched a massive holiday sale, and unsurprisingly, some of the top deals are on best-selling tech gadgets.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, who regularly covers tech sales at the retail giant, I've gone through Amazon's holiday sale and hand-picked the 15 best tech deals ahead of Black Friday. You can find record-low prices that are typically reserved for Black Friday on TVs, headphones, iPads, and smart home devices from brands like Samsung, Apple, LG, and Amazon's own brand.



A few highlights include Apple's 10.2 iPad on sale for $199.99, this handy Kasa Smart Plug on sale for only $17.99, and LG's gorgeous 55-inch C4 OLED TV, on sale for $1,296.99.



I've listed links to Amazon's best tech sales below if you want to jump straight to the site, followed more of the best deals on TVs, smart home devices, headphones and more. Keep in mind that while these aren't official Black Friday deals, most of the devices are down to best-ever offers that might not drop further come November 29.

Amazon's 15 best tech deals ahead of Black Friday

Kasa Smart Light Bulb KL110: was $16.99 now $7.45 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest pre-Black Friday deal is this Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $7.45. You can control the dimmable light bulb from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini, two pack: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for just $17.99. Perfect for the upcoming holidays, the smart plug allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $49.99 - that's an impressive 44% discount and just $10 more than the record-low price we saw at last year's Black Friday sale. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals so that you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a new record-low, and I don't expect you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Black Friday sale.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $64.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

One of my favorite pre-Black Friday deals is the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $74.99. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.95 now $169.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a huge 51% discount on the Beats Studio Pro, bringing the price down to a record low. They're gorgeously looking, easy to use, and have good sound (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection don't bother you, this is an excellent pre-Black Friday deal.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Insignia 50-inch F30 Series smart TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's pre-Black Friday deal brings the price down to a record low of $189.99.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad dropped to $199.99 during Prime Day, and Amazon has brought this excellent deal back ahead of Black Friday. While the tablet is an older model, it still packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, and the A13 Bionic chip ensures excellent picture quality and superior performance. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work or playing games.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon

These premium Bose headphones offer the best noise cancellation you can buy with rich and energetic sound quality, and they're a fantastic pickup at this record-low price. Our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review highlighted the only real downside as the below-average battery life (even though it's still a respectable 24-hour), but that's worth living with to get a super-comfortable and top-performing pair of cans.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

The excellent MacBook Air M2 is down to a new record-low price at Amazon, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. This is easily one of the best laptop deals on the market, considering this model still holds up amazingly well for 2024. You get a great chipset, battery life, and display, and this price also brings it to the usual price for the older M1 model.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,047.99 at Amazon

Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,047.99. That's a new record-low price, and I doubt you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

With over $700 off, you're getting one of the latest LG TVs for a fraction of the price. Jumping up to a 55-inch TV will take entertainment and gaming to a new level of enjoyment and this display is backed up by excellent image quality and vibrant colors. The inclusion of Alexa support for voice operation makes this TV easier to use than ever, too.

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,897.99 at Amazon

Our Samsung S95D review awarded this OLED display five stars and said it was 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV'. The Samsung TV delivers stunning picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design, combining to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. Today's pre-Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price of the 55-inch model down to $1,899.99, which is a $700 discount and a record-low price.

