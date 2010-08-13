Eizo ColorEdge CG245W review

Eizo trumpeted the CG245W's arrival as the first professional colour-critical monitor capable of self-calibration.

On first look, it differs little from its ColorEdge stable mates. It sports a 1920x1200-pixel IPS LCD panel, capable of displaying 98% of the Adobe RGB gamut. Where it does differ to the ColorEdge series, however, is in its build.

At the top of the monitor's inner edge rests a recessed 'wiper-style' calibration device. When activated, this wiper slips down to calibrate.

It can be activated through one of two mechanisms; either via button, or through the bundled ColorNavigator profiling utility. The latter is a comprehensive profiling suite, which enables you to calibrate and save a variety of different profiles that can then be deployed from the OSD.

In practice, this is a quick and easy process, though the self-calibration schedule option took some work to set. When used in combination with Eizo's free Screen Tuner software, which supplants the OSD, it offers a truly flexible calibrating package.

As a colour-critical monitor, the CG254W can't be faulted. Its wide viewing angle and balanced contrast ratio of 850:1 does take getting used to; non-designer eyes are used to brighter backlight displays.

And while it's pricey, you can be sure that what you see on screen is precisely what you get back from the printers.

