Asus K52JC-EX089V review

Asus is a Taiwanese laptop manufacturer which produces a whole host of laptops to cater for a broad variety of requirements. The K52JC-EX089V is a machine that doesn't stand head and shoulders above the competition, but still makes a genuinely solid option.

The 15.6- inch screen features a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution and pictures are sharp enough to enjoy web browsing and word processing without issue. Unfortunately, it is a surprisingly dim screen, which won't suit those that work in bright light conditions.

Colours suffer as a result of this and the Medion Akoya P6625 provides much greater vibrancy.

Understated design



An understated but attractive brown design is employed. The lid is very shiny, yet hides smudges easily, but does attract fluff and dust quickly. The matt plastics of the chassis are tough and Asus' IceCool design successfully keeps the laptop at a comfortable temperature by drawing hot air away from the palmrest.

This is helped by the low heat of Intel's Core i5 processor which, running at 35 watts, produces less heat than many other available processors. As a result, this is a comfortable machine to use for extended periods of time.

The laptop features the same variant of Intel Core i5 processor as found in the Medion and Packard Bell Bell EasyNote TX86, but proves the most powerful of the three in everyday performance.

This means, thanks to the Intel Hyper-Threading technology built into the chip, you'll have no issues multi-tasking all but the most resource-intensive applications, although if you want that little more power for your money maybe consider the Samsung R590, which features the Core i5 450M processor which runs at a faster clock speed.

This laptop also boasts Nvidia's Optimus Technology, run via a dedicated Nvidia graphics card. Performance is sufficient for photo editing and playing games, but if you're a multimedia enthusiast, the Medion or Samsung make more powerful options.

Portability is decent, and the 2.4kg chassis won't be a pain to carry around. Similarly, the 249-minute battery life is useful without being exceptional.

You'll also find 802.11n Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet included, as is an integrated webcam for taking photos or videochatting with friends and family.

Aside from the disappointing screen brightness, the Asus K52JC-EX089V impressed us on a number of levels. Power and performance are great, while the design, usability and portability on offer make this a great all-round machine for the family.

