Hands on: I've given the new Samsung Bespoke Jet AI a trial run for its money, and I liked it

Lightweight and versatile, and suitable for cleaning jobs big and small, the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI offers a lot. I was wowed by the long runtime and super-fast charge time, and I was pleased to see the return of Samsung's Clean Station, which empties the dustbin at the same time as it charges the vac. My prediction is that it'll disrupt the vac space, because on paper, it looks amazing – although the high price may put it out of reach for many households.

This is a flash hands-on review, to give you the chance to see what the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI is all about as soon as possible. Stay tuned, as we'll be expanding and updating this article with more info soon.

Earlier this week I attended the unofficial launch of the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI vacuum in London. It was unveiled alongside other Samsung Bespoke appliances including fridge freezers, washing machines and ovens. The Jet AI stood out because it's not just another a cordless vacuum cleaner – it has some very impressive tech on board to boot.

Samsung has already claimed a spot in our best cordless vacuum cleaner guide for the Samsung Bespoke Jet stick vacuum cleaner, and looking at the Jet AI I couldn't tell the two cleaners apart. It was only when I got to use the new Jet AI, and chat with the Samsung team, that I realized it could be a genuinely market-leading vacuum.

While you can't by the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI yet, you can register your interest with Samsung in the UK and Europe, and you'll receive a discount code to use if you then buy it. Samsung also told me that the Jet AI will be available in the US, although it wasn't shared with me exactly when this will be.

Samsung also hasn't confirmed a list price for the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI, but based on the launch price of its predecessor, I expect this to be somewhere in the region of $1,035 / £629 / AU$1,299.

Performance

I had the opportunity to make a bit of a mess to clean up with the new Samsung Bespoke Jet AI at the launch event, with both a rug and hard flooring in the space in which the stick vacuum was being displayed.

(Image credit: Future / Jennifer Oksien)

I scattered colorful sprinkles – or hundreds-and-thousands as we call them here in the UK – on the rug, and the pick-up was excellent on the first pass. I enjoy cutting a swathe through dirt and dust on a floor, and doing so through the multicolored carpet of sprinkles was even more fun.

I noted that the floor head has a series of bright LEDs for cleaning those darker recesses of the home. I also checked underneath the floor head for evidence of any hair wrap and I didn't see any stray strands, although I'll be testing that more thoroughly for my full review.

As the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI transitioned across the rug to the hard floor I heard a distinct change in the power, which Samsung says is where the AI comes in. Although there are a few power settings to switch between on the control panel, the floor head will automatically detect the change in the floor type, and the kind of debris it's encountering. It isn't the first vacuum cleaner to do this, however – the Shark Stratos Cordless does this very well, as does the Dyson V15 Detect.

For me, what sets this high spec tech apart from the other big-named vacuum cleaners is the ability for the vacuum cleaner to connect to Samsung's SmartThings app. It has built-in Wi-Fi, so it can send notifications to your phone to let you know things like when the dustbin needs emptying, or the filter needs a clean.

(Image credit: Future / Jennifer Oksien)

I couldn't fully test the battery runtime or charge time but what I've been told is that you get two batteries as standard; one with a runtime of up to 100 minutes, the other up to 60 minutes. Run down the battery with the longer runtime 'till it's empty and a full recharge will take 3.5 hours.

There is, of course, the Clean Station which charges the battery when you go to empty the Jet AI so the theory is that it'll be really hard to run out of juice.

Design

The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI looks very similar to it's predecessor; the Bespoke Jet. It's a stick vacuum cleaner with an illuminated control panel, various attachments and Clean Station.

A subtle difference between the two is that the Bespoke Jet AI has a retractable wand so, if like me, you're tall it can be extended to a more comfortable height.

Whilst the dust cup can only hold 0.7-litres of debris, the Clean Station is where it can be emptied and quickly recharged. The Clean Station can hold a further couple of litres of debris, and it's bagged, so when it gets emptied all the dirt and dust will stay in the bag and not get released back onto the floor - or into your face.

The stick vacuum cleaner is also very light weight. I noticed it when I was using it but for numbers, it's 2.8kg. It is lighter if using the motorized pet tool than compared to the wand with floorhead but, still; it's light and easy to move around.

Early verdict

I like what I have seen. The two stand out points are, for me, the battery and the suction power.

There are two batteries; one of which is capable of maxing out at 100 minutes. This is the longest runtime I am aware of across the vacuum cleaner market place. It will then only take 3.5 hours to recharge which is amongst the quickest across competitor stick vacuums.

The suction power is 280 AW which is higher than the Dyson Detect V15 at 230 AW, but not as high as the Shark Stratos cordless at 309 AW. It is still very much 'up' there which I feel will tackle most of the common debris found around around the home - and out in the car.

Time will tell on just how good this latest Samsung vacuum cleaner is. I'm just sceptical if it'll be worth all the extra dollars.