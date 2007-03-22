SonicGear 2GO I-200 review

Considering their size, these SonicGear speakers punch well above their weight

With the rise and rise of MP3 players, portable speakers have undergone something of a renaissance in recent years.

And things have certainly evolved since the days when you bought a pair of crappy flyweight Bush speakers for your Sony Walkman. This set from SonicGear is a perfect example; absolutely tiny, but far from tinny, they make an ace accompaniment to any MP3 player.

Of course, something this size is never going to knock out ball-busting bass, and the volume certainly doesn't put your eardrums in any imminent danger, but the sound is respectably rounded, with a surprisingly svelte blend of midrange and high-end noise.

Voice separation is also pretty good, and as the set can be powered via USB or four AAA batteries, it's quite versatile too. Perfect for camping trips, hotel stays, and bathtime lounging.