Philex digiTop 27770R review

The Philex digiTop 27770R is the 27768R's big brother, costing just £4 more it adds a signal booster to the party and aims to deliver where the cheaper sibling sadly failed.

Assembly is more or less the same procedure as the 27768R, combining the column and the base. With over 3m of aerial and power supply cable the aerial provides good flexibility in terms of positioning.

The specification meets the needs of most indoor aerial users with a couple of very handy features. The power supply is 12V DC and a UK mains adaptor is supplied although you could run it off a car or caravan battery.

There's also an RF input which enables the unit to act as a booster for a separate UHF source such as a roof-top aerial.

How it fares

Without the amp plugged in the signal delivered to the TV or Freeview box is whatever is fed into the aerial's external RF socket.

To select the signal from the aerial you switch the booster on. The 27770R is a different beast to the 27768R with excellent reception of all BBC channels, plus ITV, C4, C4 + 1, E4, Dave and Sky 3.

The booster features a variable gain control for fine tuning although it's best to simply set it to maximum.

