The best India VPN in 2023

In India, where online freedom and privacy are increasingly under scrutiny, the need for a reliable Virtual Private Network (VPN) has become paramount. As the Indian government tightens its grip on internet regulations and data surveillance, individuals across the country are seeking ways to reclaim their online autonomy and protect their sensitive information from prying eyes.

In this article, we will delve into the importance of VPNs in India, exploring the key reasons why internet users in the country should consider integrating this essential tool into their online arsenal, and our top picks for 2023. From bypassing censorship and accessing restricted content to shielding personal data from potential threats, VPNs provide a vital shield in an era of digital uncertainty. Join us as we unravel the significance of VPNs in empowering Indian users to navigate the online world with confidence, privacy, and unrestricted access.

Today's top 3 best India VPNs:

1. ExpressVPN: the #1 best India VPN

Unlock a world of online freedom with ExpressVPN, the ultimate choice for Indian users. Safeguard your privacy, break through restrictions, and indulge in unlimited streaming and browsing possibilities with this powerful VPN at your side.

2. Surfshark: the best value India VPN

3. NordVPN: the best VPN for total security

NordVPN reigns supreme as the ultimate choice for Indian users, outshining the competition with its unbeatable blend of top-notch security features, lightning-fast speeds, and an extensive network of servers. Say goodbye to geo-restrictions and embrace unlimited access to global content while safeguarding your online privacy like never before.

How to choose the best India VPN?

Choosing the best VPN for India is crucial in order for users to unlock a myriad of benefits:

Firstly, a VPN allows users to bypass geo-restrictions and access a wider range of online content. With an extensive server network, including servers in India, users can enjoy fast and stable connections, ensuring smooth streaming, gaming, and downloading experiences.

Privacy and security are paramount when using the internet, and a reliable VPN encrypts users' data, protecting it from cyber threats and potential surveillance. By masking their IP address and encrypting their internet traffic, users can browse the web anonymously and safeguard their sensitive information from prying eyes.

Additionally, ISPs in India often impose bandwidth throttling, limiting internet speeds for certain activities. However, a VPN can help overcome these restrictions, offering users consistent and unrestricted access to the internet. This is especially beneficial for users engaging in streaming, torrenting, or accessing region-locked services.

VPNs provide a layer of security when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, which are notorious for their vulnerabilities. By encrypting the data transmitted over these networks, VPNs shield users from potential eavesdropping and hacking attempts.

Overall, by choosing from our list of the best VPNs for India, users can enjoy enhanced online freedom, privacy, security, and improved internet performance, making their digital experiences more enjoyable and protected.

The best India VPNs for 2023:

Best India VPN 2023: Get 3 months free with an annual plan

In an era of increasing online threats and restrictions, a reliable VPN has become an essential tool for internet users in India.

ExpressVPN, renowned for its robust features and advanced technology, offers a range of benefits that empower Indian users to navigate the digital landscape with enhanced privacy, security, and unrestricted access. Here's what makes it an excellent choice for Indian users.

ExpressVPN boasts an impressive array of specifications and features that set it apart in the VPN market. With 3000+ servers spread across 160 locations in 94 countries, including servers in India, users in India can enjoy a vast network to connect to for optimal performance. ExpressVPN supports a wide range of protocols, including OpenVPN with AES-256 encryption, ensuring top-notch security for users' data.

Reasons why Express VPN is our top choice for India:

Enhanced Privacy and Security: ExpressVPN follows a strict no-logs policy, meaning it does not collect or store user activity data. This commitment to privacy, combined with its advanced encryption protocols, shields Indian users from potential surveillance and cyber threats, ensuring their online activities remain private and secure.

Bypassing Geo-Restrictions: ExpressVPN allows users to bypass geo-restrictions and access popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. By connecting to a server in a different country, Indian users can unlock a vast library of content that would otherwise be unavailable in their region.

Fast and Reliable Connections: With ExpressVPN, Indian users experience fast and stable connections due to its optimized network infrastructure. This is particularly important for streaming, gaming, and downloading activities, where uninterrupted performance is essential.

Multiple Device Compatibility: ExpressVPN offers user-friendly apps for various devices and platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux. With support for up to 5 simultaneous connections, Indian users can protect multiple devices simultaneously, ensuring their online security across all devices.

One drawback is that ExpressVPN falls on the higher end of the pricing spectrum compared to some other VPN providers. While it may be a worthy investment for those seeking top-notch features and performance, it may not be the most budget-friendly option for every user.

Also, ExpressVPN does not offer dedicated IP addresses, which might be a drawback for certain users who require a consistent IP for specific activities, such as accessing banking services or gaming.

With a vast network of servers, cutting-edge encryption, and seamless performance, ExpressVPN empowers Indian users to navigate the digital world confidently, while breaking free from limitations and safeguarding their digital lives.

Unlock the full potential of your online experience with ExpressVPN! Gain the power to browse the internet with unrivaled privacy, security, and unrestricted access.

Experience the ultimate online freedom and security with ExpressVPN. With its extensive server network, advanced encryption protocols, and top-notch performance, ExpressVPN empowers users in India to explore the internet with confidence. Say goodbye to geo-restrictions, safeguard your privacy, and enjoy fast and reliable connections across multiple devices. Choose ExpressVPN and unlock a world of limitless possibilities while keeping your online activities protected.

Surfshark VPN stands out as a popular choice, offering a wide range of features and benefits tailored to the needs of Indian users. Let's delve into what you can gain by using Surfshark VPN in India.

Surfshark VPN boasts an impressive list of specifications that ensure a seamless and secure online experience. With over 3200 servers in 65 countries, including multiple server locations within India, users can enjoy fast and stable connections for browsing, streaming, gaming, and torrenting. The availability of Indian servers enables users to access region-specific content, such as streaming services, news websites, and social media platforms, with ease.

One of Surfshark's standout features is its unlimited simultaneous connections policy. This means that a single Surfshark subscription allows users to protect and enjoy unrestricted internet access on all their devices. Whether it's their smartphones, tablets, laptops, or even smart TVs, Indian users can secure their online activities across multiple devices without any additional cost or hassle.

Privacy and security are at the core of Surfshark's offerings. The VPN employs AES-256-GCM encryption, the industry-standard encryption protocol trusted by top security agencies worldwide. This robust encryption ensures that all user data, including browsing history, downloads, and communication, remains encrypted and inaccessible to prying eyes. Surfshark also implements a strict no-logs policy, meaning they do not store any user activity or connection logs, further enhancing privacy.

Additionally, Surfshark includes a range of advanced security features. The CleanWeb feature acts as an ad and malware blocker, shielding users from intrusive ads, trackers, and potentially harmful websites. With Surfshark's MultiHop feature, users can route their internet traffic through multiple servers, adding an extra layer of anonymity and security. The Camouflage Mode ensures that even Internet Service Providers (ISPs) cannot detect that a VPN is being used, allowing users to bypass ISP-imposed restrictions and bandwidth throttling.

Surfshark VPN also offers a built-in Kill Switch feature, which cuts off internet access if the VPN connection drops, preventing any data leaks. This is particularly important when connected to public Wi-Fi networks, which are prone to security vulnerabilities. By encrypting all data transmitted over these networks, Surfshark safeguards users' sensitive information from potential eavesdropping or hacking attempts.

For Indian users who enjoy streaming content, Surfshark provides reliable access to popular streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more. By connecting to Surfshark's optimized servers, users can bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy their favorite shows and movies without interruptions.

Surfshark VPN's benefits extend beyond privacy and security. By masking their IP addresses, Indian users can bypass regional restrictions and access international websites, news outlets, and social media platforms without any limitations. This is particularly useful for users seeking diverse perspectives and unrestricted access to global content.

While Surfshark VPN offers an array of impressive features, it's important to consider the potential drawbacks. As with any VPN service, there may be a slight decrease in internet speed due to the encryption and rerouting of data. However, Surfshark's extensive server network and optimized servers help minimize speed loss, ensuring a smooth browsing and streaming experience for most users.

In conclusion, Surfshark VPN provides Indian users with a comprehensive suite of features that enhance their online experiences. From fast and secure connections to unlimited simultaneous connections and access to global content, Surfshark empowers Indian users to navigate the internet with confidence, privacy, and unrestricted access. By choosing Surfshark VPN, Indian users can enjoy enhanced online freedom, robust security, and an overall improved digital lifestyle.

In the realm of online privacy and security, NordVPN stands tall as a leading VPN provider, offering a comprehensive set of features tailored to meet the needs of Indian users. With its impressive specifications and extensive server network, NordVPN empowers Indian users to enjoy enhanced online experiences. Here’s how NordVPN can help you in India.

NordVPN boasts an extensive server network, with over 5,400 servers in 59 countries, including multiple server locations within India. This vast network ensures fast and stable connections for browsing, streaming, torrenting, and online gaming. Indian users can easily access region-specific content, bypass geo-restrictions, and enjoy their favorite websites, streaming services, and social media platforms with ease.

One of NordVPN's standout features is its advanced encryption technology. Utilizing AES-256 bit encryption, NordVPN safeguards users' online activities, making it virtually impossible for anyone to intercept or decipher their data. With this robust encryption, Indian users can browse the internet, conduct financial transactions, and communicate online with complete peace of mind.

NordVPN is also committed to user privacy. It operates under a strict no-logs policy, meaning it does not store any user activity or connection logs. This ensures that Indian users can maintain their anonymity and privacy online, without worrying about their data being stored or shared with third parties. NordVPN is headquartered in Panama, which further strengthens user privacy as it operates outside the jurisdiction of major surveillance alliances.

Additionally, NordVPN offers a range of security features that fortify users' online presence. The CyberSec feature blocks malicious websites, intrusive ads, and prevents users from inadvertently accessing harmful content. The Double VPN feature encrypts users' data twice by routing it through two different servers, providing an extra layer of security and anonymity. NordVPN's Onion Over VPN feature allows users to combine the benefits of NordVPN with the anonymity provided by the Tor network, offering advanced privacy options.

For Indian users who enjoy streaming content, NordVPN delivers reliable access to popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more. By connecting to NordVPN's specialized servers optimized for streaming, users can bypass geo-restrictions and access a vast library of content from different regions, opening up a world of entertainment possibilities.

Furthermore, NordVPN's obfuscated servers enable users to bypass censorship and access restricted websites in regions where internet access is limited or monitored. This feature is particularly valuable for Indian users who want to access blocked content or circumvent government-imposed restrictions.

While NordVPN offers numerous advantages, it's essential to consider potential drawbacks. The VPN may cause a slight decrease in internet speed due to the encryption process and the distance between the user and the chosen server. However, NordVPN's vast server network and optimized servers help mitigate speed loss, ensuring a smooth browsing and streaming experience for most users.

In conclusion, NordVPN provides Indian users with a comprehensive suite of features designed to elevate their online experiences. From its extensive server network and advanced encryption technology to its commitment to user privacy and access to streaming platforms, NordVPN empowers Indian users to navigate the internet unrestricted access.

ProtonVPN, a reputable player in the VPN market, offers a range of features and benefits tailored to the needs of Indian users. Let's explore how ProtonVPN can be of help!

ProtonVPN boasts an impressive array of specifications designed to provide a secure and private online experience. With a network of over 1,200 servers in more than 50 countries, including servers in India, users can enjoy fast and stable connections for browsing, streaming, and other online activities. ProtonVPN's servers are known for their robust encryption protocols and optimized performance, ensuring a seamless experience for Indian users.

One of the standout features of ProtonVPN is its commitment to privacy and security. It is developed by the team behind ProtonMail, a renowned encrypted email service, and employs the same level of dedication to protect user data. ProtonVPN uses AES-256 encryption, which is widely regarded as the gold standard in data encryption. This ensures that all online activities, including browsing history, downloads, and communication, are shielded from prying eyes.

Furthermore, ProtonVPN follows a strict no-logs policy, meaning they do not collect or store any user activity data. This commitment to privacy ensures that user information remains private and cannot be accessed or shared with third parties. With ProtonVPN, Indian users can browse the internet with confidence, knowing that their online activities are secure and anonymous.

ProtonVPN offers a range of advanced features to enhance the overall user experience. Its Secure Core architecture routes user traffic through multiple servers in privacy-friendly countries, providing an extra layer of protection against surveillance and network attacks. This is particularly beneficial for Indian users who may face threats from state-sponsored surveillance or cybercriminals targeting sensitive personal information.

Another noteworthy feature is ProtonVPN's DNS leak prevention, which ensures that users' DNS queries remain encrypted and do not leak to their Internet Service Provider (ISP). DNS leaks can compromise privacy by revealing the websites users visit, but with ProtonVPN, Indian users can rest assured that their DNS queries are securely handled.

ProtonVPN also offers a built-in Kill Switch, which automatically blocks internet access if the VPN connection drops. This feature prevents any data leaks and ensures that users' online activities remain protected, even in unstable network conditions. Whether Indian users are connected to public Wi-Fi networks or facing intermittent internet connections, ProtonVPN's Kill Switch provides an added layer of security.

For Indian users who value accessing geo-restricted content, ProtonVPN provides reliable access to international streaming services and websites. By connecting to servers in different countries, users can bypass geo-blocking and enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and sports events without limitations. This feature expands the entertainment options available to Indian users and allows them to experience a broader range of content.

Despite its many advantages, ProtonVPN has a few limitations worth considering. One potential drawback is the limited number of servers compared to some other VPN providers. While ProtonVPN has an extensive server network, there may be occasional congestion or slower speeds during peak usage times. However, ProtonVPN continuously expands its server infrastructure to provide optimal performance and minimize any potential inconveniences.

ProtonVPN offers Indian users a powerful solution to protect their online privacy and security. With its robust encryption, strict no-logs policy, advanced features, and access to geo-restricted content, ProtonVPN empowers Indian users to navigate the digital landscape with confidence.

With a host of features and benefits tailored to the needs of Indian users, PIA VPN offers a comprehensive package to ensure a safe and seamless online experience. Let's dive into what Private Internet Access VPN can do for you.

Private Internet Access VPN boasts an impressive set of specifications that prioritize user privacy and security. With a vast network of over 3300 servers spread across 45 countries, including servers in India, users can enjoy fast and reliable connections for browsing, streaming, and torrenting. The presence of Indian servers enables users to access region-specific content, such as streaming platforms, news websites, and social media platforms, with ease.

One of the standout features of Private Internet Access VPN is its commitment to user privacy. PIA VPN employs strong encryption protocols, including AES-256 encryption, to protect user data and ensure that it remains secure and confidential. Furthermore, Private Internet Access operates on a strict no-logs policy, meaning they do not store any user activity or connection logs. This ensures that users' online activities are not tracked or monitored, enhancing their privacy and anonymity.

Private Internet Access VPN offers a range of additional features designed to enhance user security. The integrated kill switch feature ensures that internet access is immediately cut off if the VPN connection drops, preventing any potential data leaks. The MACE feature acts as an ad and malware blocker, safeguarding users from intrusive ads, trackers, and malicious websites. Private Internet Access also provides protection against IP leaks and supports advanced security protocols like WireGuard and OpenVPN.

For Indian users concerned about accessing streaming content, Private Internet Access VPN offers reliable access to popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. By connecting to optimized servers, users can bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy their favorite shows and movies without limitations. This ensures that Indian users can access a wide range of global content, providing them with more entertainment options.

Private Internet Access VPN is compatible with various devices and operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux. This allows Indian users to protect their online activities across multiple devices simultaneously, ensuring that their privacy and security are upheld regardless of the platform they use. The availability of user-friendly apps and browser extensions further enhances the convenience and accessibility of the VPN service.

While Private Internet Access VPN offers numerous advantages, it is important to consider potential drawbacks. Some users may experience a slight reduction in internet speed due to the encryption and rerouting of data. However, Private Internet Access strives to optimize server performance to minimize speed loss and maintain a smooth browsing experience for most users. Additionally, the customer support response time can vary, and some users may find the user interface slightly less intuitive compared to other VPN providers.

In conclusion, Private Internet Access VPN empowers Indian users with enhanced privacy, security, and access to global content. With its robust encryption, strict no-logs policy, and extensive server network, PIA VPN ensures that Indian users can browse the internet with confidence and peace of mind. By choosing Private Internet Access VPN, Indian users can enjoy a safer and more private online experience, protecting their sensitive data from potential threats and enjoying unrestricted access to the digital world.

Best India VPN: FAQ

What is a VPN? Also known as a virtual private network, a VPN is an essential online privacy tool that protects and hides your internet activity. It does this by encrypting the data leaving your device and directing the traffic through a secure server in a location of your choosing. This lets you appear as if you were accessing online services from that country/place and can unblock censored or restricted content, like TikTok or the US Netflix library. But that's not all. Because your data is encrypted, no one, not even the government, can see what you're doing online.

Can I legally use a VPN in India? Considering the Indian government does regularly issue bans and restrictions on certain websites and services online, it is a fair question to ask whether the use of a VPN in India is legal. However, unlike other countries where the use of VPN products has been banned—including China, Iraq, and North Korea—VPNs are not illegal in India. That being said, it has been reported in the past that the police have harassed those using a VPN. Under the Information Technology Act, the government has the right to block websites and specific content, giving the police the power to enter property and search the premise where it is suspected these laws are being violated. It is a good idea, therefore, to avoid using a VPN to access websites blocked by the government. While specific websites may be banned by law, then, the use of a VPN is not. Though, using one does not automatically mean you're safe from the repercussions of using these restricted websites and services, nor does it exempt you from any other illegal activity you might carry out while connected to one.

What is India's new data retention law? On April 28, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) announced that—among other directives, like the obligation to report a cyberattack within six hours—virtual private network (VPN) providers will soon be required to retain users' logs for at least five years. Companies will also be forced to hand over this data to authorities upon request. These include users’ real names, IP addresses assigned to them, usage patterns and other identifying data like the purpose of using such software. What's more, it's not just VPNs that are the subject of the new data retention law. Virtual private servers (VPS), cloud service providers, data centers and crypto exchanges all have to follow the new directive. Initially planned to come into force on June 28, the new legislation is about to be enforced on September 25.

Which VPN offers India-based servers? Many VPN services have taken a stand against India's new data law—expected to come into force on September 25 and now formally withdrawn—that required providers to store sensitive users' data for up to five years. Amid the decision to scrap the new legislation, we can expect new VPN providers to resume their Indian servers. Below, the status of India-based servers at the time of writing. ExpressVPN, Surfshark, Proton VPN and CyberGhost all decided to shut down their servers in the country and are now offering secure virtual locations. This means that people can still locally browse safely with a secure Indian IP. Also, NordVPN removed its Indian servers to protect its customers' privacy, but it doesn't have any intentions to set up fake locations just yet.

We periodically review the content of our buying guide to ensure all information is up-to-date and reflects the changing VPN industry and global need for digital privacy.

During the latest round of updates, we added details of what's new for some of our VPN providers in our list. These include the results of ExpressVPN Lightway's second security audit, Surfshark introducing a Dedicated IP paid option, more details about NordVPN's new feature Meshnet and ProtonVPN's partnership with Deutsche Welle.