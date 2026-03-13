I test office furniture for a living and this £255 FlexiSpot office chair and standing desk deal is the combo I’d buy in Amazon’s Spring Sale

If you’re kitting out your office, FlexiSpot’s budget standing desk and office chair combo is the one I recommend getting in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days Sale.

The FlexiSpot EF1 Series with cable management tray is now £111 (was £140) at Amazon. This 120x60cm desk caught my eye for two reasons. First, it comes with a cable management tray under the desk. And second, it’s a single-piece desktop, which is more stable than the splice board you’ll usually find on cheap standing desks around this price.

I’d pair this with the FlexiSpot ErgoX office chair, which is £144 (was £200) at Amazon. It’s a spin on the excellent FlexiSpot C7, a breathable mesh chair featuring dynamic lumbar support, 3D armrests, and adjustable headrest. Unlike a lot of cheap chairs, seat depth is also adjustable.

For a total of £255, this is the office furniture deal I’d absolutely go for. The products are from brands that we’ve reviewed and rated highly in the past for their comfort, build quality, and durability - and they have a few more features than most others at this price point.

Today's top office chair & standing desk deal

Save £29.51 FlexiSpot EF1 Series standing desk: was £139.99 now £110.48 at Amazon This single-piece standing desk features all the core features you need, from control panel with memory presets to cable management and hanging hooks. Height range is 73.5 to 118cm. It's worth noting that this desk comes in a range of styles and sizes to suit your workspace.

Save £56.37 FlexiSpot ErgoX office chair: was £199.99 now £143.62 at Amazon The FlexiSpot ErgoX is one of the few budget office chairs to come with adaptive lumbar support that provides support even as you shift your weight in the chair. It also features 3D armrests, with adjustable headrest, height and seat depth. Multiple models are available, including one with a built-in footrest.

Why this is a good deal

The headline feature of the EF1 Series desk is the single-piece desktop, which gives it more sturdiness in use once it’s packed with your office gear. Most cheap standing desks don’t have this.

The desk also fixes one of the biggest problems I have with most standing desks: a lack of cable management storage. This means all your leads are left dangling over the rear.

This model comes with a cable management tray in the box, which helps solve that issue. True, it’s not the most glamorous solution when compared to the £800 Secretlab Magnus Pro, with its hidden, full-length cable management tray. But it’s also a lot less expensive.

The ErgoX office chair, meanwhile, is a slightly pared-back version of the FlexiSpot C7 we reviewed here. In fact, the only real difference here is that the armrests move in three different directions, instead of four.

In our testing, we found this mesh chair supportive in all the right places, delivering all-day comfort we’d expect from a work chair for the home or office.

It may lack the build quality of a Herman Miller or Steelcase. But for the price, it punches well above its weight in terms of the sitting experience thanks to the adaptive lumbar support. It features a wide range of adjustability controls, too, letting you fine-tune for maximum comfort.

For more home office furniture, see our guides to the best standing desks and the best office chairs my team and I tested.

Buying office chairs and standing desks on a budget

My general advice whenever you’re shopping for chairs in the sales is to ignore all those £50 office chairs. The price is good, but they tend to lack true ergonomic features, like lumbar support that are essential when you’re sitting in them at work all day.

In my own experience, I’ve had to pad these chairs with additional backrests and seat cushions. That’s not something you’ll need to do with the ErgoX here.

Budget standing desks are a different matter. Most of them, including this FlexiSpot model, have a slower single motor, while top-end models have two for speedy rising. However, generally, cheap desks typically still come with extras like memory presets and anti-collision detection. If they don’t, avoid them.

But the real peril to beware is the splice-board construction. This effectively means the desktop comes in two pieces, which isn’t as sturdy. Overload it with too much office gear and it risks splitting, sending your laptop and monitors to the ground.

Again, that’s where the EF1 Series desk differs from the competition. The single-piece desk is the reason why I recommend it over other similarly priced standing desk deals you’ll see in the sales.