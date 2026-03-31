Fragmented promotion systems are eroding retail price trust and integration alone won’t fix it

Many retailers are investing heavily in promotion planning, price analytics, and demand forecasting as data visibility has improved significantly over the past decade, and promotional sophistication has increased alongside it. Yet shopper trust is moving in the opposite direction.

Arvid Stenback Social Links Navigation VP for Solution Architecture, Pricing and Promotions at RELEX Solutions.

Recent findings show only 32% of consumers say they feel confident that promotions offer real savings. When that confidence erodes, shoppers adjust quickly, whether it’s switching retailers, shopping less frequently, or avoiding promoted items altogether. So, if retailers have more data and better tools than ever, why is trust deteriorating?

The problem is less about analytics or intent and more about how decisions are connected. In many organizations, pricing, forecasting, inventory, and supplier funding still operate across fragmented systems.

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Retailers often respond by adding more integration layers, but the deeper challenge is structural. Execution may need to shift from coordinating across systems to enabling more automated decision-making within clearly defined commercial guardrails.

Disconnected pricing and funding systems create the inconsistencies shoppers notice

What appears to shoppers as a simple percentage discount is, operationally, the result of multiple platforms working in sequence. Pricing engines set discount logic, forecasting tools estimate uplift, replenishment systems allocate stock, and supplier funding is often managed separately in ERP or trade workflows.

These systems are frequently implemented at different times and for different functional objectives. In many cases, promotions are supplier-funded, yet the associated funding agreements sit in spreadsheets or email threads, separate from promotional calendars and replenishment plans.

When these systems are disconnected, updates in one area do not reliably flow to the others.

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The resulting failures surface as little inconsistencies. A promotional price is updated online, but not in every store. Forecasted uplift does not fully translate into replenishment quantities, inventory arrives late, or shelf labels reflect an offer before stock does.

To shoppers, these are not system gaps, they are disappointments in their shopper experience, with research showing that more than half of shoppers feel misled when items are unavailable at the promoted price. While the underlying cause is fragmentation, the visible symptom to retailers is distrust.