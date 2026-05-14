Amazon workers are apparently 'tokenmaxxing' AI platforms to hit arbitrary usage targets
News
By Craig Hale published
Amazon workers are artificially inflating their token usage
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
- Amazon wants 80% of its developers to be using AI every single week
- The company is even tracking AI token usage via internal leaderboards
- Unwilling workers are using AI where it's not necessary just to inflate figures
Some Amazon employees are reportedly using the company's internal agentic AI platform, MeshClaw, to automate unnecessary or trivial parts of their work simply to boost internal AI usage metrics.
This comes as company workers are being pressured from above to use more AI – Amazon wants four in five of its developers to be using the tech weekly, and has since started tracking AI token consumption on internal leaderboards.
With workers adoption still relatively slow, many have turned to behavior described as 'tokenmaxxing' to artificially inflate their AI usage metrics, the Financial Times has reported.