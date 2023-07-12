15 Prime Day Home Office deals I'd recommend to my friends and colleagues

How did I choose? How did I choose these products for this curated list for the perfect home office? A mixture of serendipity, personal preferences but also looking at the best selling products on Amazon, as well as the ones offering the best value for money.

There's just a few hours left before Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends so to help you maximize that time, I've put together a list of the best deals for those looking to invest in - or enhance - their home office setup.

With all of us working from home at least some of the week, it's important we have a comfortable and professional environment. So it's crucial we make the right buying decisions.

That said, be sure you don't waste too much time thinking though, as some of these fantastic deals won't be around for long because (a) Prime Day is coming to a close soon (b) stocks are rapidly dwindling (c) some vendors are already putting their prices up (something that's unfortunately quite common).

There's no hard and fast rule, nothing fancy, just a bit of personal and human touch from someone who works from home full time. Think of it as like the advice that you'd get from a good friend. As always, we hope you find this article useful and welcome your feedback.

Out of stock items? Pricing mistake? Incorrect specs? Let me know via email

Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals

Super 💻 Acer Swift X laptop: Was 920 Now $630

Save $290 The Swift X from Acer is the only laptop in its category and price range to come with a super fast processor (an 8-chip wonder) with 16GB of RAM and a dedicated Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. Aimed at creatives and businesses, this ultra portable is to paraphrase our colleagues from Laptopmag, in a class of its own.

For storage Samsung T7 Shield 4TB SSD: $429.99 Now $199.99

Save $230 Aha! This is one I recognized as I have reviewed it last year. It is fast, rugged, stylish and, for Prime Day at least, reasonably affordable especially with 4TB in tow. Back then, I was underwhelmed by it but a 53% price cut (and the fact that there's almost no rival in the 4TB storage category) changes everything.

For meetings Beats Solo3 headphones: $199.95 $109.95

Save $90 This is currently the best selling Prime Day on-ear headphones. I have not personally tested them but my colleagues on TechRadar think it is a decent pair of wireless headphones when it was twice the price. Perfect for my next Google Meet meeting.

5⭐USB drive OWC 1TB Envoy Pro Mini: Was $179.99 Now $119.99

Save $60 This is the ultimate USB drive killer. The OWC Envoy Pro is about the size of your average flash drive but offers a better value for money than almost everything out there. It reached nearly 1GB/s on some of our benchmarks when we tested it.

Wireless champ Amazon eero Pro 6E Mesh Router: Was $249.99 Now $179.99

Save $70 Not a surprised that this is the best selling router and mesh system on Amazon. It supports speeds of up to 2.3Gbps and 100 connected devices. In our review, we found it to be competitive and easy to use once you ignore the paid subscription option and the lack of compelling features.

Visual feast Gigabyte Aorus FO48U 48-inch OLED monitor: $1500 $821.50

Save $778 This is probably the best large-size work monitor right now because it integrates a KVM Switch. It is also a great gaming monitor with "phenomenal contrast and color accuracy" according to our colleagues at Tomshardware. It's so good that it's an Editor's choice

Pro Sidekick InnoCN 15.6-inch OLED portable monitor: Was $350 Now $184

Save 48% As OLED panels go, the Innocn 15A1F is very affordable and delivers a very impressive colour gamut. However, its only 1080p resolution, limited size and 400 nits aren’t enough for true HDR output. Affordable, but niche. We gave it a solid 4/5 when it sold at $400.

Sim bliss Google Fi Unlimited data SIM: Was $50 Now $13

Save 70% Get unlimited 5G data, calls, text within US, Canada and Mexico for a tiny sum upfront. Google Fi is also a great option for international travel with roaming supported in more than 200 countries.

Optical Wizard InnoCN 15.6-inch OLED portable monitor: Was $99.99 Now $49.99

Save $50 The Logitech C920 is still the best bestcam you can buy today despite being much older than most of its competition. With a perfect balance of performance and affordability, the C920 offers exactly what the everyday person needs in a webcam. We gave it a best in class award.

Great surface Furmax electric standing desk - $149.99

This is Amazon's best selling workstation furniture right now. It has a massive 55" surface space, memory presets, wooden finish options and a durable motor with sturdy, t-shaped feet. Other standing desks look a little more stylish, but that's a compromise with accepting when the Furmax unit is so affordable.

🖥️ Star GMKTec Ryzen 7 5800U PC: Was $599.99 Now $297.99 at Amazon

Save $302 I would choose this PC if I had a $300 budget. Nothing comes close to it thanks to its AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU, Windows 11 Pro, 16GB of RAM and a big 512GB SSD. We reviewed a GMKTec PC with a similar set of components last month and gave it a solid 4.5/5 stars.

Able table Coleshome 40in computer desk: Was $69.99 Now $49.72

Save $20 Another Amazon best buy and one of the most affordable office desks we've picked out so far, but it has the widest range of size and color options, so it's easier to fit with your home or office décor. Thirty-minute setup and steel construction help. Not convinced? Bear in mind that it's literally never been this cheap – so buy now before the price starts to rise.

Most loved Furmax office chair: Was $74.99 Now $39.99

Save $40 Not only is the Furmax office chair the top seller in its category (home office desk chairs), it is only - by far - the most reviewed office chair on Amazon with more than 58,000 ratings and an average of 4.2/5. It is also one of the cheapest office chairs with full arm rests and lumbar support.

Top dock Plugable 16-in-1 TB4 dock: Now $284

Save $15 I chose this Plugable laptop docking station because it is one of the very few known brands that combine a Thunderbolt 4 port with the ability to drive four 4K monitors (you never have enough of those) as well as delivering 100W power to your laptop and 2.5G Ethernet. We haven't reviewed them for a while so may be worth checking up with them.

Amazon Prime Day deals: FAQs

When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 end? You only have until midnight, so don't wait too late to take advantage of a number of great deals on external HDDs. Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends at midnight on July 12th, so you only have a few hours left to expand your storage capacity and find that deal you’ve been looking for.

Will I need an Amazon Prime Day subscription to get Prime Day portable hard drive deals? Always! And it’s never been so easy to get your hands on a subscription, either, because you don’t have to spend money – if you haven’t been a member for a year, just sign up for a free thirty-day trial to take advantage of the price drops. And if you’re already a member, you’re golden.