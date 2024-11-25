The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best Android phones – and it just got a massive Black Friday discount

If you're on the lookout for some early Black Friday deals on smartphones, then you're in luck, as in the US right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung for $949 (was $1,419).

This massive $470 saving on one of the best Android phones is for the 512GB version in blue, green, and orange. Other colors are also discounted, but less so with a $350 saving.

In the UK, the deal is even better, as you can save £450 on the 1TB model across all colorways, making it the same price as the 512GB model. Other storage size variants are also discounted in both territories.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419 now $949 at Samsung With stellar AI features, cameras and performance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents the pinnacle of Android phones. The 512GB model is getting a massive saving across three colorways, although other colors are also discounted heavily, albeit by $350 rather than $470. The 256GB model is also heavily discounted.

To see the deal, make sure to scroll down and set the trade-in option to 'no' – unless, of course, you do have a phone to trade in that's worth it, as you could get up to $800 / £470 off instead.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra spearheads Samsung's smartphone range, boasting better performance, cameras and battery life over its predecessor. The 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip help make it lightning quick.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we also praised its AI tools, especially those for writing and photography; in fact, it's also one of the best AI phone options available right now. The only drawbacks we found were its convoluted menu system and dire first-party software.

If the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra doesn't take your fancy, we've rounded up more Black Friday phone deals, as well as the best Black Friday iPhone deals if you want to steer clear of Android devices. If you're interested in more from the Korean brand, then we have more Samsung Black Friday deals as well.

