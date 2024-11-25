The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best Android phones – and it just got a massive Black Friday discount
Save at least $470 / £450 on Samsung's flagship phone
If you're on the lookout for some early Black Friday deals on smartphones, then you're in luck, as in the US right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung for $949 (was $1,419).
This massive $470 saving on one of the best Android phones is for the 512GB version in blue, green, and orange. Other colors are also discounted, but less so with a $350 saving.
In the UK, the deal is even better, as you can save £450 on the 1TB model across all colorways, making it the same price as the 512GB model. Other storage size variants are also discounted in both territories.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals
With stellar AI features, cameras and performance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents the pinnacle of Android phones. The 512GB model is getting a massive saving across three colorways, although other colors are also discounted heavily, albeit by $350 rather than $470. The 256GB model is also heavily discounted.
In the UK, the 1TB model is getting a £450 saving on all colorways. The 256GB model is also heavily discounted, but amazingly it's the same price as the 1TB variant.
To see the deal, make sure to scroll down and set the trade-in option to 'no' – unless, of course, you do have a phone to trade in that's worth it, as you could get up to $800 / £470 off instead.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra spearheads Samsung's smartphone range, boasting better performance, cameras and battery life over its predecessor. The 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip help make it lightning quick.
In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we also praised its AI tools, especially those for writing and photography; in fact, it's also one of the best AI phone options available right now. The only drawbacks we found were its convoluted menu system and dire first-party software.
If the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra doesn't take your fancy, we've rounded up more Black Friday phone deals, as well as the best Black Friday iPhone deals if you want to steer clear of Android devices. If you're interested in more from the Korean brand, then we have more Samsung Black Friday deals as well.
More Mobile deals
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 58% off Kindle and Echo
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on homewares and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Lewis Maddison is a Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He previously worked as a Staff Writer for our business section, TechRadar Pro, where he had experience with productivity-enhancing hardware, ranging from keyboards to standing desks. His area of expertise lies in computer peripherals and audio hardware, having spent over a decade exploring the murky depths of both PC building and music production. He also revels in picking up on the finest details and niggles that ultimately make a big difference to the user experience.