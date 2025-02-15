Samsung's Galaxy S25 deal is the one to beat this Presidents' Day: get up to $900 off with a trade plus $300 in credit

Presidents' Day sales are typically associated with discounts on appliances or furniture, but today's event at the official Samsung Store has an incredible deal on the latest Galaxy S25 series.

Currently, the retailer is offering trade-in rebates of up to $900 off as well as up to $300 in store credit as a bonus gift. The lion's share of this credit is tied to a storage upgrade but you'll also have a little bit of credit left over to put towards extras like earbuds, chargers, and even a discounted Galaxy Watch 7.

Today's deal essentially scores you a heavily discounted phone with extra storage and any number of useful accessories. It's quite simply one of the best Galaxy S25 deals on the market right now for both unlocked and carrier devices and my favorite phone deal in this year's Presidents' Day sales so far.

Presidents' Day Galaxy S25 deal at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: $900 instant trade-in credit and up to $300 credit at Samsung

The official Samsung Store is offering an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $900 and $300 in store credit for the latest Galaxy S25 series in the Presidents' Day sales. The trade-in offer here is superb and the $300 credit is a significant bonus that's not just for a useful storage upgrade but for some cheap accessories, too.

Eagle-eyed readers will note that these promotions are the same as those from the initial preorder phase for these brand-new devices. Samsung has been a little cheeky by labeling these as a Presidents' Day sale as they're essentially carried over from before.

Not that I'm complaining, however, as these are superb deals that are well worth snapping up before it's too late. If I had to hazard a guess, I'd say these will likely expire after Presidents' Day as Samsung usually retires the free storage upgrade promotion after the initial preorders phase.

If you're interested in seeing what other carriers are offering today, I've attached a few more of today's best cell phone deals on the Galaxy S25 series just below.

More excellent Galaxy S25 deals to consider

Samsung Galaxy S25: free with a new unlimited line, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

Verizon's current deal on the Galaxy S25 is actually a step-up from what it was initially offering. You no longer need a trade-in to get the standard Galaxy S25 for free alongside a new line on either a Plus or Ultimate plan. On top of that, you can also throw in a free Galaxy Watch and tablet as bonuses here if you're willing to pay a bit extra for their cellular lines. One of the biggest advantages of this particular deal is that it's available on both the Ultimate and Plus plan - the latter being the mid-tier option that's usually been excluded from deals like this up until now.