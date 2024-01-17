Samsung just accidentally leaked the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung has accidentally leaked its upcoming Galaxy S24 phones on its Caribbean website just hours before the Galaxy Unpacked launch.



While there have been countless Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks regarding the S24’s AI features , chipset, and display upgrades , this leak is different, as it has apparently come straight from Samsung.



These leaks appear to be official product listings from the Caribbean Samsung website. One listing includes a picture (below) of the base Samsung Galaxy S24 in all four colors including Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and what appears to be yellow.



While it doesn't contain much information on specs it does state that the model has “Nightography technology”, “fast wireless charging” and “noise cancellation and water resistance” as well as a price of $1,049 (around £830 / AU$1,600) for the 256GB storage model.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung S24 Ultra listing

The second listing shows the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in four bright colors (below). It states equally vague specs like “enjoy QHD+ resolution”, “most impressive photographs” and “water and dust resistance” with no details as to the exact resolution and PPI of the screen, no further information on exactly what makes the photographs impressive, or even an IP rating.

(Image credit: Samsung)

However, it does provide us with some idea of pricing, listing the Galaxy Ultra at a pricey $1,499 for its 1TB model (around £1185 / AU$2,290) making it $450 more expensive than its 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra counterpart.

Samsung has taken down the listings, but they're still available in a cached version for others to see. Whether the move was an honest mistake or a cynical marketing ploy, it’s added further excitement to fans awaiting the Samsung Galaxy unpacked launch later today who will soon receive confirmation of the exact specs and pricing in their regions.

No new Samsung S24 Plus info

Unfortunately, no listing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has materialized with these leaks, so we are left to speculate on what is in store for Samsung’s rumored upgraded middle device.



With only hours left, Samsung still offers savings on reserving the Galaxy S24 series. In the US, buyers can receive $50 in Samsung Credit and up to an additional $970 in savings by visiting Samsung's official S24 reservation page.

In the UK, you can get £50 off a new phone with a voucher, plus entry into a holiday prize draw that can win you a trip to Chicago, again by visiting the Samsung UK Unpacked page. Meanwhile, in Australia you can get a $100 eVoucher by going to Samsung's Australian Unpacked page.

If you can’t wait that long to hear the latest on the Samsung Galaxy S24 check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 latest news, rumors and everything we know so far.