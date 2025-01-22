Samsung Galaxy S25 series photos show off the phones and their boxes, hours ahead of launch

Photos showing the Samsung Galaxy S25 series from the back have emerged

You can also see retail boxes for the phones

With the launch happening later today, it's likely these are genuine

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is almost certainly landing later today, but thanks to leaks and rumors, there probably isn’t much we don’t already know. Case in point: new photos seemingly show the backs and boxes of all three upcoming models.

Shared by @yoboigucci2 (via Phone Arena), these images feature a Samsung Galaxy S25 in a gray shade (likely to be called Silver Shadow officially), a Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in a blue shade (which will reportedly be called Navy), and a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in what might be the rumored Titanium Pink Gold shade.

The designs match what we’ve seen before, which is to say they look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, except with larger rings around the camera lenses, and – in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – curvier corners.

Here is the blue Galaxy S25 on the left with the S25, S25+ and the S25 Ultra on the left.You don't have to see unpacked event just for the looks of these phones. These are the phones. pic.twitter.com/RMtpVwU1E7January 22, 2025

A monochrome makeover

The boxes have undergone more changes though, with this year’s packaging showing the phones from the side, and in monochrome.

Sadly, neither of the photos show the phones from the front, but plenty of earlier leaks do, so we know to expect flat screens, tiny bezels, and punch-hole cameras.

And while we’d take these photos with a pinch of salt, they look like they’re probably genuine; this close to launch, it’s certainly believable that there would be a large number of retail units out in the world.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT today (Wednesday, January 22), which is 5am AEDT on January 23 for those in Australia.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’d like to tune in, here’s how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 live, but we’ve also got a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live blog up and running, where you can follow along with any last-minute news ahead of the event, followed by the announcements and our reactions once the launch gets underway.