The Samsung Galaxy S25 series might not get a price rise after all, but AI could soon cost extra

Multiple sources suggest prices for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be similar to those for the Galaxy S24, at least in Europe and South Korea

Numerous Samsung Galaxy S25 series marketing materials have also been shared, reiterating key specs that we've heard elsewhere

There's also mention of improvements to selfies and low-light video, and a claim that Galaxy AI will soon cost money

For a long time it was looking like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series would cost more than the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, but now – while we’re still not certain of the prices – there’s growing evidence that they’ll be priced more or less identically.

The latest evidence of this comes from two sources, the first of which being GizmoChina, which states that, according to documents they’ve received, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will start at €909, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus at €1,159, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at €1,459.

Now, the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series varied a bit anyway depending on where in Europe you were purchasing one of those phones, but these reported European prices are broadly in line with what those devices cost.

Similarly, FnNews (via 9to5Google) has shared what it claims are the South Korean prices, and these again are very similar to what you’d have paid for the Samsung Galaxy S24 line last year.

FnNews adds that the cost for Samsung to produce the Galaxy S25 line is actually higher, but that it has decided to freeze prices for domestic customers (meaning those in South Korea) anyway. Given the European price claim above, it seems Samsung may have made a similar decision for Europe.

Of course, even if these claims are correct, this doesn’t mean that prices will also be frozen in other regions like the US and the UK, but it certainly suggests they might be.

Masses of marketing materials

The S25 Ultra might not cost any more than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

However, Samsung might soon have another way of making money, because according to some marketing materials shared by leaker Evan Blass (via Phone Arena), the Galaxy AI features on these phones will only be free until the end of 2025.

This isn’t surprising, as Samsung made the same claim about Galaxy AI on existing devices, but we'd hoped Samsung might extend that deadline for buyers of its newer devices. But it seems not. So, from 2026, you might need a subscription to use the company’s AI features, whatever device you have.

Beyond that, these marketing materials reiterate some specs that have already been rumored, including a 6.2-inch screen, a 50MP maximum camera resolution, and a 4,000mAh battery for the Galaxy S25; a 6.7-inch screen, a 50MP max camera resolution, and a 4,900mAh battery for the S25 Plus; and a 6.9-inch screen, a 200MP max camera resolution, and a 5,000mAh battery for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

A few other features are also highlighted, including Night Video with Audio Eraser, which apparently “lets you capture vibrant videos in low light and minimize unwanted noises.”

There’s also a mention of being able to “capture selfies that feel real, with natural skin tones and textures.”

We’ll probably get a closer look at all these features and more tomorrow, because the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is being unveiled on January 22.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the event, and we’ve already got a Samsung Galaxy S25 launch live blog up and running. Or, to tune in yourself, here’s how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 live.