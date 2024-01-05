New Samsung chargers could launch alongside the Galaxy S24, but don't expect them for free

We’re counting down to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 on January 17, and the latest rumors point to the company unveiling new charging tech alongside its next S-series smartphones. Reliable leaker Roland Quandt (@rquandt) claims that we’ll see two new chargers – although disappointingly he states the fastest of these will only top out at 50W.

Samsung Charger Duo 50W (2x USB-C wired fast charger) EP-T5020 incoming.and they'll have an updated 45W charger as well, EP-T4511 (old one is EP-T4510)January 4, 2024 See more

The 50W charger – which Quandt says will include two fast-charging USB-C ports, would be Samsung’s fastest charger. He claims that the second charger is another 45W model that’s an updated version of its existing charger for the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If Samsung does indeed unveil new chargers at its Galaxy Unpacked event, it’s unlikely that they’ll ship in the box with the new S24 phones, however.

As for the Galaxy S24's price, for now we can only go by previous Samsung chargers, which cost from an additional $49.99 / £39 / AU$69.

Samsung ended its practice of bundling chargers in-box with new phones in 2021, when it released its Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The move was implemented as part of the company’s efforts to cut down on e-waste, and Samsung has also stopped bundling accessories such as earphones (Apple stopped shipping chargers with new iPhones as far back as the iPhone 12 in 2020).

We’ll find out more about the rumored new chargers, and everything else regarding the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, so stay tuned to TechRadar for full coverage of the launch event.