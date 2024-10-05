Buy the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and bag a free $100 Amazon Gift Card

The latest budget-oriented version of the Galaxy S24 lineup has only just launched so it's no surprise that discounts are rare at this stage. However, as part of its early Prime Day deals, you can already pick up a sweet bundle that includes the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and a free $100 gift card at Amazon for $709.99 (was $809.99).

With this useful little freebie, now is a great time to get a budget-friendly phone that also bags in some of the latest AI tech for productivity and plenty of other high-quality features. To complete the package, you can also add the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for $49.99 – a saving of $50 compared to the normal price.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card: was $809.99 now $709.99 at Amazon

To sweeten the deal when buying the new Samsung phone, Amazon has thrown in a free $100 gift card with every purchase – as well as the option to add some Galaxy Buds FE for half-price. The timing makes perfect sense considering the next Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us. The phone includes a super high-resolution 50MP camera, 256 GB of storage, and a long-lasting battery. What more could you want in a phone?

This phone has "impressive performance and brilliant battery life at an easy-to-stomach price," according to our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review. Having given it four out of five stars you can tell we thought very highly of it indeed.

Most of the high praise centres around the new Samsung AI features, including photo editing, transcription, and text-generating tools. These all speed up workflows and bring the most recent advancements in AI technology directly into your phone.

The display also shines thanks to its peak brightness of 1,900 nits, resulting in vibrant colors that pop as well as excellent clarity for the finer details.

